Michael Jordan donates $100M for fight vs racial inequality

MANILA, Philippines — Six-time NBA champion and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is doing his part in the fight for racial equality.

Combining his and the Jordan brand's efforts, the five-time NBA MVP is set to donate $100 million over 10 years to causes supporting racial equality.

"Black lives matter. This isn't a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country's institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people," a statement released by Jordan and the brand read.

Joint Statement from Michael Jordan & Jordan Brand regarding $100m donation. pic.twitter.com/yYXWh5eBZl — Estee Portnoy (@esteep) June 5, 2020

The donation comes on the heels of political unrest in all 50 states in the US over the killing of black man George Floyd in police custody last week.

Floyd's death sparked protests and condemnation from citizens all over the country.

Like Jordan, a number of current and former NBA players are also taking a stand, joining protests and issuing statements in support of racial equality.