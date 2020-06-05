COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
The Letran Knights during the 95th NCAA men's basketball tournament
STAR/Joey Mendoza
Letran Knights gearing up for NCAA basketball title defense amid pandemic
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - June 5, 2020 - 3:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — Whether the NCAA Season 96 starts late this year or early next year, the Letran Knights, the reigning senior basketball champions, are making sure they will come in well prepared.

“We’re 'Zoom-ing' weekly including coaches because most of my players are still in the province,” said Letran coach Bonnie Tan, referring to the online app that allows people to virtually communicate.

Basketball is one of the four mandatory sports that Season 96 host Letran is planning to hold should the government relax restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Volleyball, track and field and swimming are the other three events that the NCAA is considering.

Tan said he leaves it up the league when the league should start or should there be a season at all.

“It’s up to our officials because I’m sure all of them are concerned of the safety of everyone. What we can do in our part is just keep ready while observing social distancing and taking care of our health,” said Tan.

Tan said he has taken care of the summer enrollment of talented rookies Joseph Brutas, Kenny Rogers Rocacurva and Jay Pangalanan, who are expected to fill in the vacuum left by Jerrick Balanza, Christian Balagasay and Bonbon Batelier, who have all graduated.

Brutas, 21, is a sweet shooter who played previously for Diliman College, Rocacurva is a do-it-all wingman from Cebu Institute of Technology-University and the 6-9 Pangalangan, who initially committed to St. Benilde before he changed his mind to be with Letran, should provide his new school the height and heft it needed.

Another big addition for the Knights is the 6-6 Christian Fajarito, who is returning after skipping last season to play in the MPBL.

Fajarito and the three neophytes will join an already loaded squad composed of Fran Yu, Larry Muyang, Jeo Ambohot, Ato Ulkar and Pao Javillonar.

“We lost three of our veterans but we’re still blessed we still have players from last year and some new ones who help us defend out title when the season starts,” said Tan.

