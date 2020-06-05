Former Ginebra star Joey Loyzaga on his PBA career and the great Caloy Loyzaga

MANILA, Philippines – Former PBA star Joey Loyzaga has lived in Australia for almost two decades now. In that time, he hasn’t watched a lot of PBA games online or even read so much as news articles.

“Work and a new life,” he explained before the Filoil Flying V Sports Usapang Basketball episode on YouTube with Coach Ariel Vanguardia, Joey Guillermo and this author.

Yet often enough, he is reminded of his “glory days” when he was a star with Ginebra in the mid to late 1980s where he was a part of two championship teams.

“I do retail work for a mall in Sydney,” said Loyzaga. “And once in a while, I get stopped by Filipino immigrants here or tourists who recognize me. And that was because of my time with Ginebra.”

During the live telecast, Loyzaga shared how he got to wear his father’s — the late great Caloy Loyzaga’s — jersey no. 14 with Ginebra.

“When I came in from Gold Eagle, bakante yung number 14. (Older brother Chito, who was then with Ginebra) said, “Kunin mo na yung no. 14.”

And he did. Chito wore no. 41.

Both numbers were what his father wore when he played for San Beda and later on, Yco.

“Dad never placed pressure on us boys to follow in his footsteps,” recalled Joey. “He didn’t want any comparisons so he let us find our way. Chito played football also for San Beda, but me, it was always basketball, what else?”

“I wasn’t fully aware of what my dad had accomplished when I was a kid,” admitted Joey. “It wasn’t until later that I understood what he did, what he stood for, and who he was. Of course, when I learned that, I couldn’t be more proud.”

“When dad saw Chito and me wearing his numbers, he wasn’t too concerned with that,” added Joey. “He was more concerned with how we played.”

From an off-the-bench reserve to a star with Ginebra, Loyzaga won three titles while playing for Sonny Jaworski’s crew.

The first was the 1986 Open Conference with Billy Ray Bates and Michael Hackett. The second the All-Filipino conference of 1988 where Joey played a stellar role. And the third was the 1988 PBA/International Basketball Association World Challenge where a short-handed Anejo team defeated an Alaska squad that had two imports.

Anejo was without Jaworski and Dondon Ampalayo. That was also the debut of Rudy Distrito with the squad while they were able to get Bobby Parks on loan from Shell.

“That was a great great time,” smiled Loyzaga of the memory. “My favorite team growing up was Toyota and then I got to play with Ginebra alongside Francis Arnaiz and Coach Sonny, and of course, Chito. We had incredible players like Bates and Hackett. And the crowds? How can I not forget the fans? Coach always taught us to never forget the fans. Without the fans, we wouldn’t be where we are.”

Loyzaga admitted that being left off Ginebra’s protected list before the 1990 season stung him.

“I was shocked,” he admitted. “Only seven players were protected due to the expansion draft that included Pop Cola and Mobiline. My dad put it in another way, ‘That doesn’t mean Ginebra doesn’t like you. It’s just the rules at that time. And besides, others teams want you.’”

Loyzaga joined Pop Cola, after which he went to Alaska, where he was a part of the 2000 All-Filipino champions.

“We had young players like Don Allado and Dino Aldeguer and many of the young players were calling me ‘Papa Joey’. At that point, my playing time was going down. I had gotten my residency approval in Australia. When I was told that I was going to be released by Alaska after that, it seemed like an easy decision to go. It was hard somewhat because you love the game. But it was obvious it was time for me to move on.”

In Australia, he has concentrated on his family. While he has no son to continue the Loyzaga’s hoop legacy (older brother Chito also has a daughter), he’s fine.

“Our run has ended so that is why it warms my heart to see people remember ad keep close to their heart what we did during our time in college and the PBA.”

When the Philippine National Team was in Sydney in 2018 for the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, he got to meet the Gilas squad.

“Ibang klase mga player ngayon,” he remarked. “I thought I was tall at 6’2” but next to guys like Calvin Abueva? I was small.

Loyzaga has no regrets. Living in Australia today, he counts himself as a lucky man. “The game has been very good to me.”