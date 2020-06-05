COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Kai Sotto (R) and Jalen Green are set to join the NBA G League in the 2020-21 season
Courtesy of Chooks-to-Go
NBA G League season cancelled; Sotto, Green set to join next year
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 5, 2020 - 10:57am

MANILA, Philippines — The NBA has announced that the 2019-20 G League season has officially been cancelled due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The decision comes the same day NBA teams approved the return plan to resume the current NBA season.

NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim deemed the cancellation of the season best for the interest of the league.

“While canceling the remainder of our season weighs heavily on us, we recognize that it is the most appropriate action to take for our league,” said Abdur-Rahim.

“I extend my sincere gratitude to NBA G League players and coaches for giving their all to their teams and fans this season. And to our fans, I thank you and look forward to resuming play for the 2020-21 season," he added.

The 2020-21 season will usher in Filipino Kai Sotto and Filipino-American Jalen Green in a new G League squad that is unaffiliated with any NBA team.

Coached by Brian Shaw, Sotto and Green will undergo player development training and will also be exposed to top talent to get themselves ready for the NBA.

While a start date for the next season has yet to be announced, a delay will be expected as the NBA will be pushing back its opening to December instead of the usual late October opener.

In the previous season, the G League opened a couple of weeks after the NBA tip off.

In the coming weeks, the NBA G League will announce end-of-season award winners in the following weeks.

