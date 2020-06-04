COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
UAAP mulls opening Season 83 early next year
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - June 4, 2020 - 3:03pm

MANILA, Philippines – Nothing is cast in stone yet but the UAAP is leaning towards the first quarter of 2021 as the target opening date its 83rd Season shelved by the still ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

With the league making all options available, UAAP executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag said that the early next year opener for Season 83 is just one of the routes they may take depending on a series and detailed meetings on schedule for the Board of Managing Directors (BMD).

“Nothing is official yet. The situation remains very fluid and the managing directors are working hard to prepare for all scenarios. Opening in the 2021 first quarter is only one of the many options being considered,” Saguisag on Thursday told The STAR.

The UAAP has the month of September as its traditional season opener, which is proving to be a long-shot as of the moment due to the still uncertain end of the lethal coronavirus crisis.

Those uncertainties root from the strict and clear directives from government and health authorities like the prohibiting of mass gatherings, the “no vaccine, no sports” policy of the Philippine Sports Commission and class opening advisories by the Department of Education and Commission on Higher Education — all of which would be the deciding factors for the UAAP.

As a collegiate league, green light from the education sector is also a must for the UAAP unlike other sports leagues in the country only waiting for the go-signal from health authorities. 

But that would not end there, according to Saguisag, as the verdict would also be on the hands of each UAAP member school.

“Even if conditions above ease up, member schools are in loco parentis (have a special parental authority and responsibility) over each student, including the student-athletes,” he added, explaining the prudence and cautiousness in UAAP's approach.

“Again, nothing is final as the goalposts keep shifting. Everything is on the table and the BMD is tasked to come up with recommendations, which will be presented to the Board of Trustees, which has the final say.”

While all of these plans will be up for discussion in a BMD convention at the end of the month, Saguisag however emphasized that a final judgment could still not be available by then given the constant changes of the crisis.

Also expected to be tackled is how the UAAP would address the problems left by the suspension of 82nd Season last April at the height of the community quarantine implementations.

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NBA Hall of Famer Wes Unseld dies
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Unseld led the Baltimore/Washington Bullets, now known as the Washington Wizards, to its only NBA championship in 1978.
Sports
fbfb
Curry, Thompson, Warriors join in Oakland protest vs racism
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Organized by fellow Golden State Warriors teammate Juan Toscano Anderson, the three-time NBA champions used their platform...
Sports
fbfb
PBA Fil-Ams take knee, join justice calls for George Floyd
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Taking to Instagram, players kneeled for nine minutes — the approximate time police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on...
Sports
fbfb
MPBL keen on finishing Lakan season amid pandemic
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Stymied in early March, the league's final tournament of the 2019-20 season was suspended indefinitely with only one game...
Sports
fbfb
'Who is this kid?' NBA star Curry hails one-armed Chinese boy
1 hour ago
NBA star Stephen Curry said on Thursday that he wants to locate the one-armed Chinese boy whose dazzling basketball skills...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
5 minutes ago
San Miguel's Chris Ross recalls own encounter with racism in US
By Luisa Morales | 5 minutes ago
While most athletes expressed their support for the movement and the fight against racism, Ross' motivation was a little more...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Tokyo weighs scaled-back Olympics, says governor
2 hours ago
Tokyo 2020 officials are looking at ways to scale back next year's postponed Olympics, the city's governor said Thursday,...
Sports
fbfb
7 hours ago
Report: NBA to bring back 22 teams in modified season return
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the league is inviting 13 Western Conference teams and nine Eastern Conference teams to Disney...
Sports
fbfb
16 hours ago
PBA upbeat on court return
By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
The PBA is poised to move forward with its return-to-training plans, hopeful it can get government clearance to hold its first...
Sports
fbfb
16 hours ago
Arum wants Pacquiao-Crawford in Bahrain
By Abac Cordero | 16 hours ago
Unbeaten welterweight champion Terence Crawford claimed that talks are on regarding his anticipated clash with Filipino counterpart...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with