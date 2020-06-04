COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Splash brothers Stephen Curry (L) and Klay Thompson were among participants in the Walking in Unity event in Oakland, California
Twitter/Golden State Warriors
Curry, Thompson, Warriors join in Oakland protest vs racism
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 4, 2020 - 11:13am

MANILA, Philippines — Splash brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were among those present in a Black Lives Matter protest in Oakland, California on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Organized by fellow Golden State Warriors teammate Juan Toscano Anderson, the three-time NBA champions used their platform to call for change.

Curry was with his wife Ayesha while other Warrior players like Kevon Looney also joined the protest.

Called the "Walking in Unity" event, the Warriors advocated for change following the death of black man George Floyd in police custody.

Floyd's death sparked protests in all 50 states in the US. Other NBA players joining protests included Utah Jazz's Jordan Clarkson, Minnesota Timberwolves' Josh Okogie and Karl Anthony-Towns and the Boston Celtics' Enes Kanter and Jaylen Brown.

"Spread knowledge. Share the message. Enlighten people. Educate people. It's a long journey, man. It's a marathon, not a sprint," Anderson said in his closing speech for the march.

Apart from the march, most of the Warriors have also been using their online platform in calling for change amid the crisis.

"The thing that we're doing is using our voice, our platforms. Everybody is activating in the streets, and the community is trying to do the work, and everybody is playing their part," Curry said on The Life Podcast.

