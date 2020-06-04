COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Wes Unseld
NBA
NBA Hall of Famer Wes Unseld dies
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 4, 2020 - 10:02am

MANILA, Philippines — Baltimore Bullets icon and Hall of Famer Wes Unseld has died at the age of 74.

Unseld, one of only two players to win NBA Rookie of the Year and MVP honors in the same season, reportedly died of a series of health issues on Tuesday.

Unseld led the Baltimore/Washington Bullets, now known as the Washington Wizards, to its only NBA championship in 1978.

The Wizards released a statement by the Unseld family shortly after his death.

"He was the rock of our family — an extremely devoted patriarch who reveled in being with his wife, children, friends and teammates. He was our hero and loved playing and working around the game of basketball for the cities of Baltimore and Washington D.C., cities he proudly wore on his chest for so many years." the statement read.

Unseld played all his 13 years in the league with the Washington franchise.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver also issued a statement following his death.

"Wes Unseld was one of the most consequential players of his era. An NBA MVP and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, Wes elevated the game by mastering the fundamentals," Silver said.

Unseld was a five-time All-Star and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1988, in his first year of elibility.

