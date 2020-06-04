COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
San Juan-Go for Gold, Makati Super Crunch, Davao Occidental-Cocolife and Basilan-Jumbo Plastic are set to finish off their remaining games in the MPBL Lakan Season
MPBL keen on finishing Lakan season amid pandemic
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 4, 2020 - 9:20am

MANILA, Philippines — The Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) is set in its deision to finish the stalled Lakan Season amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Stymied in early March, the league's final tournament of the 2019-20 season was suspended indefinitely with only one game each remaining in the Division Finals and a seven-game series in the National Finals.

Speaking on Tiebreaker Vods' The Crossover podcast, MPBL commissioner Kenneth Duremdes reassured that the league will finish the reamining games.

This inspite of the cancellation of the 2020-21 MPBL season.

"Definitely, we will finish the Lakan Season, yung remaining games natin," Duremdes said.

"Actually nakakapanghinayang... one week short lang tayo, wala sanang problema. Hindi na sana natin aantayin kung kailan puwede i-schedule, kung kailan papayag ang government," he added.

Despite being in the more lenient and relaxed general community quarantine, contact sports like basketball are yet to get a go signal from health officials to return.

When the time comes for players to return to the court, Duremdes is eyeing a single venue for the games while using nearby hotels for accommodations.

"We're planning to have one venue lang... May mga hotels around it, para safe lahat. Madali i-quarantine and madali siyang mabantayan in short," Duremdes said.

"Although hindi 'yan mape-perfect, at least mami-minimize mo," he added.

Teams set to participate in the remaining games of the Lakan season are San Juan-Go for Gold, Makati Super Crunch, Davao Occidental-Cocolife and Basilan-Jumbo Plastic.

