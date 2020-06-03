UST admin denies cutting athletes' scholarship

MANILA, Philippines — The University of Santo Tomas said that it will still continue honoring scholarships of student-athletes, amid reports of some of the Tigers community losing their scholarships.

In a statement, UST's Institute of Physical Education director Rev. Fr. Jannel Novino Abogado, O.P. guaranteed that sports scholarships of the student-athletes will not be affected by cost-cutting measures of the school.

Campus publication The Varsitarian earlier reported that "at least 30 student-athletes" were told that their scholarships will be terminated next term.

"All scholarships conferred by IPEA to its athletes during the second term of the academic year 2019-2020 shall be carried on until December 2020," the IPEA's statement read.

"Therefore there shall be no athlete who will be released from scholarship this coming first term of A.Y. 2020-2021,"

The UST admin debunked the claims and assured that "no Tiger will be left behind".