A free basketball clinic will be available for the kids of frontliners combating the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on Saturday, June 6.
Released
Coach Britt Reroma offering free online basketball camp for frontliners’ kids
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - June 3, 2020 - 1:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — Former San Beda Red Cubs head coach Britt Reroma is offering a free Zoom and Facebook live online basketball camp for COVID-19 frontliners this Saturday, June 6 at 4 p.m. 

Reroma, who succeeded Ato Badolato as Red Cubs coach and won three straight NCAA Juniors titles, has assembled a stellar cast of coaches. On his staff are former San Beda and UP player Jenkins Messina, former FEU star Miko Roldan, former UP Fighting Maroon and Meralco Bolts assistant Xavy Nunag and Kim Gandarosa, who has worked with the Bulacan Kuyas in the MPBL as well as the Chinese International School Manila. 
 
“This week, as our way of giving back to our frontliners, we are inviting their children to join us for free,” said Reroma. “We appreciate the service that they have given our community and we would like to teach their kids basketball skills for free. They are also very much welcome to join us in the coming weeks if they want to continue.  Our Community Basketball is free for everyone!”

The veteran coach added of this unique online basketball camp, “Basketball is our first love.It has shaped our lives giving us the gift of self-discipline, hard work, and focus.With no sports or activities available for our youth in this pandemic - a lot of them are bored at home.In this time of crisis and quarantine, we wanted to share our love of the game to the community. This is why we have been holding our Community Basketball sessions every Saturday. It’s a free basketball clinic open to all!”

Chimed in Messina, “We simply want to do something for our frontliners. They have given so much of themselves to serve our country. Teaching basketball to their kids is a small token of our appreciation that we want to show and make them feel.”

Interested parties may sign up through the Facebook page of Free Online Basketball Clinic for Frontliners’ Kids.

