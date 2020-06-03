COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Team Philippines during the opening ceremonies of the 30th Southeast Asian Games
STAR/File
PSC hoping allowance cut of athletes, coaches only temporary
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 3, 2020 - 10:38am

MANILA, Philippines — Facing uncertainty in the future, the Philippine Sports Commission is hoping that the allowance cut of national athletes and coaches is only temporary.

Feeling the brunt of the financial losses caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, athletes and coaches in the national pool are expected to face a 50% cut in their monthly allowances.

This is due to the decreased contribution from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Coroporation (PAGCOR) because of the health crisis.

"Our commitment is that once our collection from PAGCOR resumes, we will return to normal," PSC chairman Butch Ramirez said during the online Phillippine Sportswriters Association Forum on Tuesday.

"Otherwise if we continued with the regular allowance, we wouldn't last until December," he said.

Top athletes receive Php45,000 a month from the PSC, while those in the training pool get Php10,000.

But with the PSC getting most of its budget from PAGCOR, national athletes and coaches will need to tighten their belts.

Per Ramirez, PAGCOR remits a huge amount to the PSC to become the National Sports Development Fund (NSDF).

In recent years, this has amounted to about Php150 million a month, but with the pandemic PAGCOR's earnings, and in turn its contributions to the PSC, went down drastically.

In March, the contribution went down to Php99 million and further decreased to only Php9 million in April.

As uncertianty looms over the next few months, Ramirez can only stay positive amid the struggles.

"With no money from PAGCOR, that will be the end of the elite and grassroots program," Ramirez said.

