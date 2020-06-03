COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Brian Shaw
AFP
Who is NBA G League Coach Brian Shaw?
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 3, 2020 - 10:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto and Filipino-American Jalen Green are set to operate under the guidance of ex-NBA player Brian Shaw in the NBA G League select team.

But who exactly is the newly named mentor of the newest NBA G League squad?

Shaw was born on March 22, 1966 in Oakland, California and is best known for his three-peat run with Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal and the Los Angeles Lakers from 2000 to 2002.

Drafted in 1988, Shaw was picked 24th overall by the Boston Celtics. He signed a one-year contract with the team before playing with Italian squad Il Messaggero Roma.

He then returned to Boston for two more years in 1990 to 1992.

After his stint with the Celtics, he played two NBA seasons for the Miami Heat before heading to the Orlando Magic in 1994.

Shaw would head to his first-ever NBA Finals with the Magic in 1995 but would fall short of the title.

The guard would then jump from the Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers and the Portland Trailblazers in a span of two years from 1997 to 1999.

Shaw would eventually sign with the Lakers in 1999 until his eventual retirement in 2003.

The California native would go on to win three straight championships before he hung up his jersey.

As for his coaching career, Shaw spent most of his time with the Lakers from 2005 to 2011 and again from 2016-2019.

He gained two more championship rings with the Lakers in 2009 and 2010 as an assistant coach.

Before his stint with the G League team, his latest post was being an assistant head coach of the Lakers under Luke Walton.

With extensive experience as both an NBA player and coach, Shaw's skills will surely be a big boost to both Sotto and Green's development.

BASKETBALL KAI SOTTO NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Report: Some UST athletes lose scholarship amid pandemic
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Per UST student publication The Varsitarian, at least 30 UST student-athletes have already been informed that they will not...
Sports
fbfb
Who is NBA G League Coach Brian Shaw?
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Shaw was born on March 22, 1966 in Oakland, California and is best known for his three-peat run with Kobe Bryant, Shaquille...
Sports
fbfb
Pro loop to reach out to proper body
By Joaquin Henson | June 3, 2020 - 12:00am
The PBA Board of Governors will convene at the pro league headquarters in Libis today to assess the situation under general community quarantine in Metro Manila and discuss what to propose to the IATF with regard...
Sports
fbfb
Philippine girls football player dies at 16
By Luisa Morales | 7 days ago
The 16-year-old hailing from Baguio was part of the national team that placed fourth in the 2019 ASEAN Football Federation...
Sports
fbfb
2020-21 MPBL season scrapped
By John Bryan Ulanday | June 3, 2020 - 12:00am
The Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League has moved its fourth season to 2021, effectively scrapping its 2020-21 edition.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
53 minutes ago
PSC hoping allowance cut of athletes, coaches only temporary
By Luisa Morales | 53 minutes ago
Feeling the brunt of the financial losses caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, athletes and coaches in the...
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
Sports return in IATF’S hands
By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Top sports executives said they will defer to authorities on whether athletes should be allowed to train again as what a group...
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
Shaw handles Sotto, rest of G-League team
By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Kai Sotto is tipped to be in good hands, with the Filipino teen tower to be handled by 14-year NBA veteran Brian Shaw in the...
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
Romeo ready when PBA calls
By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
San Miguel Beer guard Terrence Romeo said yesterday whenever the government and the PBA Board of Governors decide to allow...
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
Pandemic stymies Dottie’s bid
By Lito A. Tacujan | 11 hours ago
Filipino lady pro Dottie Ardina made an impressive stint in Australia early in the year in a well-laid out bid to improve...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with