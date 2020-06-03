Who is NBA G League Coach Brian Shaw?

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto and Filipino-American Jalen Green are set to operate under the guidance of ex-NBA player Brian Shaw in the NBA G League select team.

But who exactly is the newly named mentor of the newest NBA G League squad?

Shaw was born on March 22, 1966 in Oakland, California and is best known for his three-peat run with Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal and the Los Angeles Lakers from 2000 to 2002.

Drafted in 1988, Shaw was picked 24th overall by the Boston Celtics. He signed a one-year contract with the team before playing with Italian squad Il Messaggero Roma.

He then returned to Boston for two more years in 1990 to 1992.

After his stint with the Celtics, he played two NBA seasons for the Miami Heat before heading to the Orlando Magic in 1994.

Shaw would head to his first-ever NBA Finals with the Magic in 1995 but would fall short of the title.

The guard would then jump from the Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers and the Portland Trailblazers in a span of two years from 1997 to 1999.

Shaw would eventually sign with the Lakers in 1999 until his eventual retirement in 2003.

The California native would go on to win three straight championships before he hung up his jersey.

As for his coaching career, Shaw spent most of his time with the Lakers from 2005 to 2011 and again from 2016-2019.

He gained two more championship rings with the Lakers in 2009 and 2010 as an assistant coach.

Before his stint with the G League team, his latest post was being an assistant head coach of the Lakers under Luke Walton.

With extensive experience as both an NBA player and coach, Shaw's skills will surely be a big boost to both Sotto and Green's development.