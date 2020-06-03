Report: Some UST athletes lose scholarship amid pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — Some student-athletes from the University of Santo Tomas (UST) are set to lose their scholarship amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Per UST student publication The Varsitarian, at least 30 UST student-athletes have already been informed that they will not be receiving scholarships next term.

A student-athlete told The Varsitarian that most of the affected athletes are from "Team B" squads of different sports.

The scholarship cuts come despite statements made by UST rector Fr. Richard Ang O.P. to The Varsitarian that scholarships granted during the second semester of the 2019-20 academic year would continue until December this year.

Apart from UST, NCAA school Colegio de San Juan de Letran also announced earlier it would be limiting student-athlete scholarships.

Members of Team B rosters will likely feel the brunt of the school's cost-cutting efforts.

As for the UAAP, the league has yet to announce when its next season would start. UAAP Season 82 was cut short due to the pandemic.