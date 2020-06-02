Private sector's help sought to pay off salaries of national athletes, coaches

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Sports Commission and Philippine Olympic Committee are eyeing the private sector help to help pay the rest of monthly salary of national athletes and coaches that was recently cut in half caused by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If our conversation here will be heard by the rich private corporations like Dennis Uy (Phoenix Petrolium), Ramon Ang (San Miguel), SM and others, they could help our athletes,” said PSC chairman William “Butch” Ramirez in Tuesday’s first online Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum.

Reducing the monthly stipend of national team members were part of the PSC’s belt-tightening measures after its monthly remittances from the Philippine Amusement Gaming Corporations were significantly diminished.

It had also removed all its regional consultants numbering about 40 and disclosed plans of rescinding contracts of foreign coaches soon.

While he agreed on Ramirez asking private sector support, POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said he would have recommended sports to be recommended in the “Bayanihan Act” had he was consulted by the PSC.

“We would have helped remedy it if I was told earlier, we could have added it to our recommendation to government to also help sports,” said Tolentino also at the weekly forum.

Or, National Sports Association heads could come in and serve as “godfathers” and lend a hand to their own athletes and coaches.

“NSA officials or presidents can come in as godfathers and fill in the other half,” said Tolentino.

In fact, Tolentino, who also heads PhilCycling, himself is looking at the possibility of giving the national cyclists and coaches the rest of the allowances that was deducted recently.

“I’m willing to share my part in my NSA (national sports association) because we could be godfathers to our own associations,” said Tolentino. “It would be up to them to follow.”