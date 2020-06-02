COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
PSC chairman William “Butch” Ramirez
STAR/File
Private sector's help sought to pay off salaries of national athletes, coaches
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - June 2, 2020 - 3:05pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Sports Commission and Philippine Olympic Committee are eyeing the private sector help to help pay the rest of monthly salary of national athletes and coaches that was recently cut in half caused by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If our conversation here will be heard by the rich private corporations like Dennis Uy (Phoenix Petrolium), Ramon Ang (San Miguel), SM and others, they could help our athletes,” said PSC chairman William “Butch” Ramirez in Tuesday’s first online Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum.

Reducing the monthly stipend of national team members were part of the PSC’s belt-tightening measures after its monthly remittances from the Philippine Amusement Gaming Corporations were significantly diminished.

It had also removed all its regional consultants numbering about 40 and disclosed plans of rescinding contracts of foreign coaches soon.

While he agreed on Ramirez asking private sector support, POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said he would have recommended sports to be recommended in the “Bayanihan Act” had he was consulted by the PSC.

“We would have helped remedy it if I was told earlier, we could have added it to our recommendation to government to also help sports,” said Tolentino also at the weekly forum.

Or, National Sports Association heads could come in and serve as “godfathers” and lend a hand to their own athletes and coaches.

“NSA officials or presidents can come in as godfathers and fill in the other half,” said Tolentino.

In fact, Tolentino, who also heads PhilCycling, himself is looking at the possibility of giving the national cyclists and coaches the rest of the allowances that was deducted recently.

“I’m willing to share my part in my NSA (national sports association) because we could be godfathers to our own associations,” said Tolentino. “It would be up to them to follow.”

POC PSC WILLIAM RAMIREZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Report: Floyd Mayweather to pay for George Floyd's funeral
2 hours ago
Retired ring great Floyd Mayweather will pay for the funeral services for George Floyd, Mayweather Promotions chief executive...
Sports
fbfb
Spurs coach Popovich calls for change, dismisses Trump as 'fool'
1 hour ago
San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has called out President Donald Trump for a lack of leadership in the face of nationwide...
Sports
fbfb
Tiger Woods urges calm over 'shocking' Floyd death
2 hours ago
Golf superstar Tiger Woods called George Floyd's death a "shocking tragedy" but said violent protests were not the answer...
Sports
fbfb
Philippine girls football player dies at 16
By Luisa Morales | 6 days ago
The 16-year-old hailing from Baguio was part of the national team that placed fourth in the 2019 ASEAN Football Federation...
Sports
fbfb
Former Cavs guard JR Smith beats up alleged truck vandal
1 day ago
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith is seen in video published by TMZ Sports beating up a man that Smith said damaged...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
40 minutes ago
Private sector's help sought to pay off salaries of national athletes, coaches
By Joey Villar | 40 minutes ago
The Philippine Sports Commission and Philippine Olympic Committee are eyeing the private sector help to help pay the rest...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
MPBL reschedules 4th season to 2021
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
The Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) has postponed its scheduled fourth season to 2021, Commissioner...
Sports
fbfb
Jordan ‘plain angry’ with racism
June 2, 2020 - 12:00am
NBA icon Michael Jordan decried “ingrained racism” in America Sunday as the sports world’s reaction to the death of unarmed black man George Floyd leapt leagues and continents.
15 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
1 day ago
SEAG champ Ninobla rules Smart/MVP online taekwondo poomsae tiff
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Jocel Lyn Ninobla continued to be on her fine form amid the COVID-19 pandemic after reigning...
Sports
fbfb
1 day ago
Hamilton slams 'white-dominated' F1 for silence over Floyd death
1 day ago
World champion Lewis Hamilton criticized the "biggest of stars" in "white-dominated" Formula One for failing to speak out...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with