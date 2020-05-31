Jordan Clarkson marches for George Floyd in LA

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American Jordan Clarkson joined protests in Los Angeles following the death of black man George Floyd.

Floyd, 46, died in police custody after Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for five minutes and cut off his air supply.

The Utah Jazz guard is only one of a number of NBA players who have joined the protests in the fight against racism.

Former Cleveland Cavalier JR Smith was among those who joined Clarkson in the protest.

Meanwhile, Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown led a peaceful protest in Atlanta where he was joined by fellow NBA cager Malcolm Brogdon of the Indiana Pacers.

Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl Anthony-Towns and Josh Okogie also joined protests in their local community in Minneapolis where Floyd was killed.

Since Floyd's death, protests have sparked across the United States. Chauvin has also been charged with murder and manslaughter charges.