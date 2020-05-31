Naomi Osaka speaks out amid protests vs racism, police brutality

MANILA, Philippines — Japanese-Haitian tennis player Naomi Osaka is one of the many sports personalities speaking out against racism amid the killing of black man George Floyd.

Osaka, who is based in the US, took to Twitter and lashed out about what happened to Floyd in police custody.

"Just because it isn't happening to you, doesn't mean it itsn't happening at all," the two-time Grand Slam champion wrote.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died while in police custody in Minneapolis after police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his throat, cutting of his air supply.

"It's funny to me that the people who wanna wear chains, blast hip hop in the gym, attempt to get dapped up and talk in slang are suddently quiet right now," Osaka added.

Other prominent sports personalities speaking out against the killing were Minnesota Timberwolves' Josh Okogie, Karl Anthony-Towns, Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James and Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown.