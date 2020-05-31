YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
Volleyball stars to put up online variety show as COVID-19 fundraiser
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - May 31, 2020 - 2:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — As if their respective donation drives and fund-raising campaigns are still not enough, volleyball idols from different leagues are set to bring their noble act a notch higher with an all-star online variety show aimed to help the behind-the-scenes employees affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organized by the Volleyball Community Gives Back PH charity group, volleyball stars Alyssa Valdez, Charo Soriano, Aby Marano, Gretchen Ho and Amanda Villanueva are spearheading the two-day fund-raiser event on June 5 and 6.

Volleyball legends and other current stars from the UAAP, PSL and PVL will also be joining the online show.

Dubbed as “Serve as One”, the show intends to provide support for volleyball matchday employees namely referees, line judges, ball retrievers, quick moppers and table officials – who have been jobless since the suspension of all sports events last March.

“The game we love so much would not have been possible without these men behind the scenes. That’s why we believe that with all they have been given us, it’s time we give back to them,” said Ateneo standout Ho.

“We are one family, we are one community,” added Soriano.

Led by Eya Laure, Maddie Madayag, Sisi Rondina, Mich Morente and Heather Guino-o, the volleyball community also released a dance video tribute for all the frontliners.

This variety show is only a follow-up to the massive campaign of the Volleyball Community Gives Back organization that has already produced and distributed over 2, 000 PPEs in Sultan Kudarat, Quezon, Batangas, Aklan, Puerto Galera, Cebu, Northern Mindanao Medical Center and National Children’s Hospital.

Care packs and food reliefs have also been assisted to affected families in different vulnerable communities.

