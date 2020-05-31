YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics led a peaceful protest in Atlanta over the death of black man George Floyd
Instagram/Jaylen Brown
Celtics' Jaylen Brown leads march for George Floyd
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 31, 2020 - 10:21am

MANILA, Philippines — The Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown led a peaceful protest in Atlanta in the wake of black man George Floyd's death.

The Celtics forward drove over 15 hours from Boston to Atlanta to lend his voice for Floyd, who died while in police custody.

"It's a peaceful protest," Brown said in an Instagram video.

"Being a celebrity, being an NBA player don't exclude me from no conversation at all. First and foremost, I'm a black man and I'm a member of this community, and I grew up on this soil," he added.

Brown carried a sign that read "I can't breathe" -- a phrase that Floyd had said repeatedly to police officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd's neck until he died.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ????? ????? (@fchwpo) on

Fellow NBA player Malcolm Brogdon joined Brown's protest. Both Brogdon and Brown are vice presidents of the NBA Players Association.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@malcolmbrogdon @jusanderson1

A post shared by ????? ????? (@fchwpo) on

"Our voices need to be heard," Brown said.

"I'm 23 years old. I don't know all the answers. But I feel how everybody else is feeling. For sure. No question," he added.

During the march, Brown used a megaphone to lead a call-and-response chant.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ????? ????? (@fchwpo) on

"No justice," Brown shouted, "No peace," the crowd responded.

Despite the peaceful nature of the protest, Brown tweeted that three protesters were "wrongfully arrested" during the demonstration.

Other NBA players like Minnesota Timberwolves' Josh Okogie and Karl Anthony-Towns also joined protests in their local communities.

Former NBA cager Stephen Jackson was also a big voice in the movement. Jackson was a friend to the deceased Floyd, calling the 46-year-old his "twin".

Floyd's death has sparked numbers of protests across the United States. Chauvin has since been arrested with murder and manslaughter charges.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Don't Do It': Nike releases ad against racism; rival adidas gives nod
By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
Athletic wear giant Nike has released a powerful online advertisement in support of the "Black lives Matter" movement in the...
Sports
fbfb
Dubov nears title
By Edgar De Castro | May 31, 2020 - 12:00am
Russian Daniil Dubov advanced to the finals of the $1 million Carlsen online grand chess tour second leg with a convincing 2-0 (5.0-2.0) win over China’s No. 1 Ding Liren as his first online major title hunt...
Sports
fbfb
Celtics' Jaylen Brown leads march for George Floyd
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The Celtics forward drove over 15 hours from Boston to Atlanta to lend his voice for Floyd, who died while in police cus...
Sports
fbfb
National athletes, coaches hit by allowance cuts amid COVID-19 crisis
By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
PSC chairman William “Butch” Ramirez said the National Sports Development Fund, from which their allowances are...
Sports
fbfb
Big City, 5 others brace for sports resumption
By Dante Navarro | 5 days ago
A number of sporting events are set to resume next week if and when the modified enhanced community quarantine in the National...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
50 minutes ago
Wesley So rules US online chess tournament, wins Php1.5M
By Luisa Morales | 50 minutes ago
In the inaugural online chess tournament Clutch Chess Champions Showdown, So upset world No. 2 Fabiano Caruana to clinch the...
Sports
fbfb
12 hours ago
Pauline brings expertise online
By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Multi-titled Pauline Lopez is launching an online taekwondo clinic to benefit and help protect younger women in light of the...
Sports
fbfb
12 hours ago
Quizon clips Mongolian International Master
By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Filipino Daniel Quizon downed fellow International Master Dambasuren Batsuren of Mongolia in the seventh and final round and...
Sports
fbfb
12 hours ago
NSAs call for resumption of training
By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
As the National Capital Region transitions to a relaxed general community quarantine, a group of national sports associations...
Sports
fbfb
12 hours ago
PBA continues swab testing
By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
The PBA has started subjecting key personnel to COVID-19 tests as it hopes to resume some activities with Metro Manila moving...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with