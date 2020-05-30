Meralco Bolts Nico Salva provides for QC homeless

MANILA, Philippines — Meralco Bolts forward Nico Salva spoke of how this pandemic and lockdown have made him take a long and hard look at life.

“The pandemic has made realize our priorities in life,”. It what is important and what isn’t. Some of the things I gave importance didn’t seem all valuable during the lockdown - life, our loved ones, being prepared for different eventualities such as disasters, and of course, caring for the unfortunate; the homeless in particular. This whole lockdown and pandemic have made me appreciate things that I took for granted before.”

Speaking from his home in Antipolo after he donated hot meals, canned goods, water, medicine, and bottled water to the homeless in the Loyola Heights area as well as in the Cubao area, Salva sprang into action, “I want to help because I know that not everyone has enough. The people with sources of income will be able to fend for themselves, but the homeless have to battle all sorts of things during the lockdown.”

“With most people staying indoors and most livelihoods shut down during the ECQ and MECQ, the homeless have had to deal with the lack of support as well as the changes in weather from it being very hot to some heavy rains,” pointed out Salva who was selected 11th overall during the 2013 PBA Draft. “Even providing a little will go a long way until we hope that things return to normal.”

“At first, I thought that the lockdown would find the government able to flatten the curve,” added the six-foot-three cager. “I was also worried because we were in ‘unchartered territory’ so to speak. But more than myself, I thought about those who live on a day-to-day basis; the poor and homeless.”

Previously, Salva and his former PBA ballclub, Kia,provided aid to orphanages. During the lockdown, the cager and his friends have also provided for the front liners.