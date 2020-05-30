YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
Rambo Chicano during the 30th Southeast Asian Games
STAR/FILE
SEAG triathlon champ Rambo Chicano making the most out of sudden break in training
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - May 30, 2020 - 3:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — The long lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic may have halted Rambo Chicano’s training for scheduled triathlon races this year, but he remains thankful for the blessing of spending more quality time with his family.

Days before the community quarantine implementation in the country last March, Chicano and his wife welcomed their second child that is now serving as his training inspiration once the swim-bike-run races officially resume depending on government health advisories.

“Fortunately, I arrived home in time. I may be staying late at night most of the times but it’s worth it for I got to stay with my family in the middle of this crisis,” shared SEA Games gold medalist Chicano in a Go For Gold Philippines Interactive interview.

Chicano, who spent his most of his time last year for the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) preparations, came from overseas training in Australia in a mission to stay prepared and ready for a slew of triathlon competitions this season here and abroad.

But those preparations were washed away as the COVID-19 pandemic went full-blown in the country and the rest of the world that led to the paralyzation of all sporting events.

Included in those postponed events were the Triathlon Asian Championships by the Asian Triathlon Confederation set in Japan last month and many local Ironman races this summer.

Now with renewed inspiration brought by his second child, Chicano has already restarted his training in hope of the resumption of triathlon races in the next coming months.

“Many events have been cancelled but we need to stay ready. I look forward to upcoming competitions. I vow to train hard and be better in races for my family and our country,” added Southeast Asia's triathlon king.

One of the possible events Chicano may participate once the COVID-19 situation improves is the Subic Triathlon Asian Cup in November. Representing the country in an overseas race in Malaysia in September is also an option.

Swimming, running and cycling are among the non-contact sports that have already been allowed to resume in areas under general community quarantine but there’s no official announcement yet on whether big triathlon events could already be held in the country.

