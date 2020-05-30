'Don't Do It': Nike releases ad against racism; rival adidas gives nod

MANILA, Philippines — Athletic wear giant Nike has released a powerful online advertisement in support of the "Black lives Matter" movement in the United States.

Taking to Twitter, Nike flip-flopped on its trademark phrase "Just Do It".

The brand uploaded a short video of phrases featuring the word "don't".

"Don't pretend there's not a problem in America. Don't turn your back on racism," the video showed.

The message was so powerful it even prompted Nike's rival adidas to show support to the ad by retweeting the video.

Together is how we move forward. ?

Together is how we make change. https://t.co/U1nmvMhxB2 — adidas (at ????) (@adidas) May 30, 2020

"Together is how we move forward. Together is how we make change," adidas wrote.

The ad comes at the heels of turmoil in the US following the killing of black man George Floyd while in police custody.

Floyd died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for five minutes until he died.

Chauvin was arrested on murder and manslaughter charges Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Other phrases included in the ad include "Don't accept innocent lives being taken from us", "Don't make anymore excuses", "Don't think this doesn't affect you", "Don't sit back and be silent" and "Don't think you can't be part of the change".