YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Nike released an ad against racism, flip-flopping on their "Just Do It" motto following the outrage sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who perished in police custody
Nike/AFP
'Don't Do It': Nike releases ad against racism; rival adidas gives nod
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 30, 2020 - 3:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Athletic wear giant Nike has released a powerful online advertisement in support of the "Black lives Matter" movement in the United States.

Taking to Twitter, Nike flip-flopped on its trademark phrase "Just Do It".

The brand uploaded a short video of phrases featuring the word "don't".

"Don't pretend there's not a problem in America. Don't turn your back on racism," the video showed.

The message was so powerful it even prompted Nike's rival adidas to show support to the ad by retweeting the video.

"Together is how we move forward. Together is how we make change," adidas wrote.

The ad comes at the heels of turmoil in the US following the killing of black man George Floyd while in police custody.

Floyd died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for five minutes until he died.

Chauvin was arrested on murder and manslaughter charges Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Other phrases included in the ad include "Don't accept innocent lives being taken from us", "Don't make anymore excuses", "Don't think this doesn't affect you", "Don't sit back and be silent" and "Don't think you can't be part of the change".

ADIDAS NIKE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Denden Lazaro makes PVL return, signs with Choco Mucho
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
After playing for PSL squad Petron Blaze Spikers and winning a gold medal in the Grand Prix, Lazaro is headed for PVL's Choco...
Sports
fbfb
Minnesota Timberwolves' Towns, Okogie join in rally in support of George Floyd
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Held at the Minneapolis City Hall Rotunda, Towns and Okogie showed their support for Floyd, who died in police custody after...
Sports
fbfb
Jawo ordinary player or complete package?
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
The heated Crispa-Toyota rivalry seems to have reignited at this time of the pandemic-forced lockdown.
Sports
fbfb
Quizon defeats Mongolian IM, rules Asian juniors online chess tiff
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Stranded in a share of third and a full point behind erstwhile solo leader Batsuren going into the last round, Quizon, 15,...
Sports
fbfb
When Manny faced Melvin
By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
It was on Sept. 13, 1997, when Manny Pacquiao battled Melvin Magramo in a 10-round bout at the Cebu Coliseum.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
56 minutes ago
SEAG triathlon champ Rambo Chicano making the most out of sudden break in training
By John Bryan Ulanday | 56 minutes ago
Days before the community quarantine implementation in the country last March, Chicano and his wife welcomed their second...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
National athletes, coaches hit by allowance cuts amid COVID-19 crisis
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
PSC chairman William “Butch” Ramirez said the National Sports Development Fund, from which their allowances are...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
SEAG champ Pauline Lopez sets up drive for girls affected by COVID-19 pandemic
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Lopez, who copped two taekwondo gold medals during the last SEA Games here in Manila, teamed up with fellow SEAG gold medalist...
Sports
fbfb
4 hours ago
NBA plans July 31 return
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
After months of uncertainty on the fate of the 2019-20 NBA season, details of a return plan are starting to take shape.
Sports
fbfb
16 hours ago
Olympic hoop dream alive
By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
The Philippines isn’t giving up on the dream to play basketball in the Tokyo Olympics with the hope hinged on the outcome...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with