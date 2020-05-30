Minnesota Timberwolves' Towns, Okogie join in rally in support of George Floyd

MANILA, Philippines — Minnesota Timberwolves players Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Okogie were among attendees in a rally after officers were charged for the death of black man George Floyd on Friday (Saturday, Manila).

Held at the Minneapolis City Hall Rotunda, Towns and Okogie showed their support for Floyd, who died in police custody after pleading that he could not breathe.

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on the neck of Floyd, essentially cutting off his air supply until the man died.

Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Okogie spoke to ESPN's Malika Andrews about being present in the rally.

"A lot of emotion, a lot of frustration, a lot of pain," Okogie said.

"But everybody that spoke today stood firm. They made a point that they're going to stand their ground, and I'm with them," he added.

He also spoke about his teammate Town's character and what his presence meant to the cause.

Wolves’ Josh Okogie tells ESPN that today’s rally with Stephen Jackson was full of “emotions, frustration and pain.” He also eloquently stated what KAT’s presence meant: “It just shows how selfless he is... it shows how big this problem...” https://t.co/PNwJcBgjxF pic.twitter.com/zeQ5tneiRn — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) May 29, 2020

"For a guy who is in a time of grieving to leave his family, to leave his home and come to a press conference like this... to show his presence at a time like this just shows you how big this problem is," he said.

Towns is currently grieving after the loss of his mother due to complications of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson also spoke at the rally. Jackson was a friend to Floyd and even called himself a "twin" of the deceased.

NBA champ Stephen Jackson is here to lead a press conference about his friend #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/PIUYo4OR5r — Sharon Yoo (@SharonKARE11) May 29, 2020

“I’m here because they’re not gonna demean the character of George Floyd.”



Powerful words from Stephen Jackson



(via @JonKrawczynski)pic.twitter.com/5QcdMdfpvp — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 29, 2020

"I'm here because they're not gonna demean the character of George Floyd, my twin," Jackson said at the rally.

"A lot of times, when police do things they know that's wrong, the first thing they try to do is cover it up, and bring up their background -- to make it seem like the bulls -- that they did was worthy. When was murder ever worthy? But if it's a black man, it's approved," he added.

Jackson played 14 years in the NBA and became friends with Floyd while growing up in Texas.