Philippine basketball body awaiting government green light

MANILA, Philippines – Depending on government clearance, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) will still be on wait-and-see mode before plotting a basketball return following the guidelines suggested by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) for possible basketball restart earlier this week.

SBP president Al Panlilio said that the guidelines set by the world governing body for sure will be “key” in restarting basketball operations locally but only if the government already hands out a go-signal amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think in general, the guidelines can be adopted and used for our restart plans,” Panlilio on Friday told The STAR.

“But as it clearly states, most national federations will restart following guidance and the lifting of restrictions by our respective governments and public health authorities.”

Given the government green light, among guidelines recommended by FIBA are the gradual return of players to training by small groups for conditioning, sanitation of the whole training facility and arena, practicing of physical distancing even on the bench and personal hygiene before, during and after practice and games.

Hugs, handshakes, high fives and fan engagement are also discouraged with the conduction of testing, health monitoring and temperature checks remaining as no.1 priority.

“These are key. Similarly in our thinking with the PBA, games can only resume with clearance from government and health officials,” added Panlilio as the country’s top basketball league convenes about a possible return route on June 3.

FIBA’s “Return to Basketball” guidelines aim to help the national federations and leagues which have already been given green light to resume operations following the improvement of situation and lifting of quarantine measures there.

One of those major leagues is the NBA, which has been in serious talks with the Disney World in Orlando, Florida for to serve as its one-stop location for a possible resumption in July.

In the Philippines though as a more relaxed General Communtiy Quarantine (GCQ) is set to be implemented next week, basketball and other contact and group sports are to remain restricted.

Non-contact sports like cycling, swimming, skateboarding, tennis, badminton and golf have already been given a go to slowly resume.

Sports-related activities have been suspended in the country for nearly three months since the implementation of quarantine measures last March.