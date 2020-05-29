YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
Team Lakay fighters Joshua Pacio (C), Eduard Folayang (L) and Kevin Belingon are among ONE Championship fighters turning to mobile gaming during the prolonged MMA hiatus
Philstar.com/ONE Championship
Team Lakay turns to esports amid MMA hiatus
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 29, 2020 - 1:46pm

MANILA, Philippines – Members of the famed Baguio mixed martial arts stable Team Lakay are keeping themselves busy with online gaming amid the prolonged hiatus due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

With a number of MMA promotions on hold due to the health crisis, one Team Lakay fighter, Joshua Pacio, spends his time playing esports.

The reigning ONE strawweight world champion said he is taking his competitive spirit to the popular mobile game Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

"I can say that esports is one of the biggest platforms today, and I've gotten addicted to it, especially since we've been under Enhanced Community Quarantine here in Baguio," Pacio said.

Even Pacio's Team Lakay stablemates Eduard Folayang and Kevin Belingon have also joined in the fun.

"We enjoy it a lot because it's not just a game, it's a game where you need to use your brain. It's like playing chess," Pacio explained.

Nevertheless, the fighters make sure to keep themselves fit and healthy with regular training — all while following social distancing rules, of course.

Most of the MMA promotions where Team Lakay participates have yet to hint at returning to action.

ESPORTS MMA ONE CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM LAKAY
