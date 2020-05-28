Golf goes into full swing as NCR, other areas go under GCQ

MANILA, Philippines — Golf goes into full swing next Monday as various courses in the National Capital Region, Laguna and other provinces resume operations under the general community quarantine (GCQ) status.

This came about after the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), in its Resolution No. 40 Wednesday, eased up restrictions in the Metro Manila, Laguna, Bataan, Bulacan, Pampanga and Olongapo from modified enhanced CQ to GCQ, paving the way for the golf clubs in these areas to re-open after a 10-week hiatus due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Under the resolution, all HUCs (highly-urbanized city) of the NCR and Pateros shall be placed under GCQ. But high-risk barangays in the Big City shall be subject to the zoning concept to be implemented by the National Task Force on COVID-19.

But the IATF classified Cebu City as a high-risk HUC, placing it under the modified ECQ, thus preventing the Cebu Country Club and Alta Vista from resuming operations until June 15.

The other courses in Cebu province, however, have already reopened, including Club Filipino in Danao and Mactan in Lapu Lapu.

With the NCR, Laguna and four other areas now under GCQ, premier golf clubs like Wack Wack in Mandaluyong, Ayala Greenfield in Laguna, Anvaya Cove in Bataan, Royal Northwoods in Bulacan can now resume operations along with the military courses in the metropolis, including Villamor, Navy and Camp Aguinaldo with no age restrictions.

But with the IATF still has to issue the IRR (implementing rules and regulations) on the sport, golf clubs can re-open provided it adheres to the government’s health and safety protocols based on recommendation from the National Golf Association of the Philippines.

Various championship courses in Cavite and Batangas and elsewhere have reopened as early as two weeks ago, including Eagle Ridge, Riviera, Mt. Malarayat, Summit Point, Sun Valley in Antipolo, although Manila Southwoods won’t re-open till June 1 as the Carmona, Cavite layout, boasting of two top courses, firmed up its guidelines in accordance to the safety protocols from the LGU and IATF.