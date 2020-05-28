Lockdown reflections with Kiefer Ravena

MANILA, Philippines — The lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic is well past its second month in Metro Manila. Like many other people during this lockdown, basketball star Kiefer Ravena has been afforded several moments of reflection.

“At first, I felt frightened by this virus,” admitted Ravena. “It is a different thing we as a people are up against. You cannot see it but the human-to-human transfer is deadly. And unlike previous viruses where a form of vaccine has been developed, fort his one — there isn’t yet. This is new to everybody that is why it is difficult to handle.”

The lockdown changed everyone’s lives and routines, the supposed “new normal” has yet to be defined. Like many others, Ravena isn’t taking chances.

“As much as we love basketball and would like to see the PBA season tip off, there are bigger things than games,” observed Kiefer. “We have to trust in the wisdom of our sports officials and national leaders.”

While cooped up at home, it has been a blessing for the Ravena family.

“We have such different schedules that prior to this, it was rare to find all of us at home at one time. Now we have had time to play board games such as Sequence or mah-jongg with my mom. We tell each other stories over casual drinks… it has been great because like others, we are bonding together through non-sports activities. It has been fun,” expounded Kiefer.

Like his other NLEX Road Warrior teammates, Kiefer has his exercises to do. But even he has to mull over his on and off PBA career.

The current lockdown is the third time that Kiefer has been separated from the game he loves. At the start of his junior season with the Ateneo Blue Eagles, he sustained a foot injury that limited his effectiveness and hurt the five-time defending champions for a sixth straight UAAP Men’s Basketball title.

After joining the PBA Draft in 2017 (he was picked second overall by NLEX behind consensus top pick Christian Standhardinger), he was banned from all basketball-related activities for a year after he tested positive for a banned substance during a Fiba game.

Now there’s the lockdown that has seen him separated from the game he loves.

“I may have been drafted in 2017, but it feels like I haven’t really played as much in the PBA,” he bared. “During my rookie year, I played one conference then part of the second conference. Then I played in the last conference of last season. I was excited to play the entire new season then the pandemic happened.”

“If ever, it has motivated me to stay in shape and come back an even better player,” he said.

And lastly, like his basketball playing brood of father Bong and brother, Thirdy, they all watched the highly-anticipated and much publicized "The Last Dance".

“I watched it and learned a lot of it,” he noted of watching the 10-part documentary. “It was an eye opener. I was six or seven years old when the 1996 Bulls were playing. I was just a fan watching the greatest player of all time in Michael Jordan. But of course, now that I am older, I view him differently. No wonder he is the best.”

I can somewhat relate to his competitive nature, but not going to the extreme of fighting teammates,” added Kiefer. “I think if you were a part of that team or organization, you will understand his methods and attitude towards the game and his team better. An outsider might have a different point of view, but you have to be there to fully understand. I admire him for backing up everything that he said. It would have been different if he didn’t win to back up that competitive streak.”

“But Michael Jordan’s work ethic is something that I should really look into and to draw inspiration so I can help my NLEX team or even Gilas if given the chance to represent the country again.”