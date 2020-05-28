YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
No vaccine, no tournaments - Philippine tennis body
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - May 28, 2020 - 3:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Until a vaccine to the COVID-19 pandemic is found, the Philippine Tennis Association (Philta) is not allowing any tournament or event related to the sport this year.

Philta president Antonio Cablitas said he is forced not to sanction any event, programs or tournaments to abide by the protocols from government as well as international organizations such as the Asian Tennis Federation and International Tennis Federation.

“I always abide with what our government lays down for the safety of everyone including our national athletes,” said Cablitas.

Philta, however, is open to allowing recreational tennis on the condition that the government must give its go signal and players and venue owners observe social distancing and safety rules.

“It will be allowed when government eases up on the quarantine measures but must adhere strictly with the guidelines with regards to the new norm of playing tennis in the time of the pandemic,” he said.

Tennis is one of the sports being considered in the advent that government relaxes its quarantine restrictions.

COVID-19 TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fil-Am Jalen Green projected 2nd pick in 2021 NBA draft
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Green, the top prospect out of high school, was second only to incoming Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham in the site's...
Sports
fbfb
'It's real inside the court': Gaston, Cobb talk Ateneo-La Salle rivalry
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Speaking on an Instagram live hosted by Gaston, the two veterans discussed the storied Ateneo-La Salle rivalry — especially...
Sports
fbfb
LeBron James among US athletes outraged at black man's death
3 hours ago
NBA superstar LeBron James was among the US athletes taking to social media in outrage over the death of a black man in Minnesota...
Sports
fbfb
Philippine girls football player dies at 16
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The 16-year-old hailing from Baguio was part of the national team that placed fourth in the 2019 ASEAN Football Federation...
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto trains with ex-NBA sharpshooter Chuck Person
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Serving as the 7'2" cager's shooting coach, Person aims to make Sotto a threat not just inside the paint, but beyond the arc...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
57 minutes ago
Philippine volleyball body shoulders Bryan Bagunas' homecoming expenses
By John Bryan Ulanday | 57 minutes ago
Led by president Joey Romasanta and vice president Peter Cayco, the LVPI reimbursed the personal expenses of Philippine men’s...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Book on life of Kobe Bryant scheduled for 2021
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Titled "Remember His Name: The Rise of Kobe Bryant", the book will cover Bryant's childhood and his career in Lower Merion...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Report: Kobe Bryant's induction to hall of fame postponed
3 hours ago
The late Kobe Bryant's induction into America's basketball hall of fame has been postponed to 2021.
Sports
fbfb
4 hours ago
Explainer: Which sports are allowed under GCQ?
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Per the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF) Resolution 38 passed last week, athletes...
Sports
fbfb
5 hours ago
Lady Spikers hold online meet and greet for COVID-19 fundraiser
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Held as part of the De La Salle Philippines, Inc. program "Kada-Uno Lasalyano", current and former Taft volleybelles did their...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with