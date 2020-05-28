No vaccine, no tournaments - Philippine tennis body

MANILA, Philippines — Until a vaccine to the COVID-19 pandemic is found, the Philippine Tennis Association (Philta) is not allowing any tournament or event related to the sport this year.

Philta president Antonio Cablitas said he is forced not to sanction any event, programs or tournaments to abide by the protocols from government as well as international organizations such as the Asian Tennis Federation and International Tennis Federation.

“I always abide with what our government lays down for the safety of everyone including our national athletes,” said Cablitas.

Philta, however, is open to allowing recreational tennis on the condition that the government must give its go signal and players and venue owners observe social distancing and safety rules.

“It will be allowed when government eases up on the quarantine measures but must adhere strictly with the guidelines with regards to the new norm of playing tennis in the time of the pandemic,” he said.

Tennis is one of the sports being considered in the advent that government relaxes its quarantine restrictions.