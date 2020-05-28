YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
Bryan Bagunas during the 30th Southeast Asian Games in Manila
Philippine volleyball body shoulders Bryan Bagunas' homecoming expenses
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - May 28, 2020 - 2:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — Larong Volleyball Pilipinas Inc. (LVPI) came to the aid of national spiker Bryan Bagunas in making his homecoming possible from an overseas volleyball stint in Japan.

Led by president Joey Romasanta and vice president Peter Cayco, the LVPI reimbursed the personal expenses of Philippine men’s volleyball star from his prolonged hotel stay in Quezon City while waiting for his COVID-19 swab test.

“Bryan is very grateful. He’s so happy to finally come home. It’s the least we can do to one of the core our Philippine men’s national team after representing the country overseas,” Cayco told The STAR after personally ironing out Bagunas’ bills.

A former UAAP MVP from National University, Bagunas arrived in the country two weeks ago fresh from his Oita Miyoshi stint in the Japan V. Premier League but needed to stay a little longer at a costly price per night awaiting for the release of his test result.

It was only last week that the 22-year-old Bagunas has been cleared to go home in Balayan, Batangas after his test results came negative.

The Philippine Sports Commission headed by Chairman William “Butch” Ramirez, BCDA President and deputy chief implementer of the national policy against COVID-19 Vince Dizon and Department of Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat also helped in making the faster result of the rising international spiker possible.

Bagunas rose as one of the country’s sport heroes last year after anchoring the Pinoy spikers to their first Southeast Asian Games volleyball finals appearance in 42 years following a monumental upset of five-time champion Thailand in the semi-finals.

The Philippines fell short to Indonesia in the finale but clinched a golden-like silver to break a 28-year podium finish drought. 

