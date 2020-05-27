YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Philippine Open tackled in NGAP meet
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - May 27, 2020 - 2:57pm

MANILA, Philippines -- If and when the Philippine Open is held later this year, it could be an all-local cast since travel restrictions would prevent foreign aces from joining the title hunt the way they used to be in past editions of the country's premier golf championship.

The Philippine Open staging in post pandemic days will be one of the key points in the upcoming National Golf Association of the Philippines’ meeting where the country’s governing body in the sport will firm up its program and tournament schedules put in disarray, like any other sports events in the world, by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Yes, the Phl Open staging will be one of the items to be discussed,” said NGAP secretary-general Bones Floro.

“The NGAP will meet first week of June to likewise finalize tournament schedule for the rest of 2020 and in 2021,” he added, hinting at the resumption of amateur tournaments in the fourth quarter of the year.

At least three top-notch amateur tournaments were postponed due to the lockdown, including the WExpress RVF Cup, the Philippine Junior Amateur Open and the MVPSF Visayas Regional Match Play with the Philippine Amateur Open Match Play and Mindanao Regional Amateur Championship also put on hold.

But with the National Capital Region and other areas poised for a changeover from modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) to general CQ starting Monday, the NGAP is hopeful of resuming its program in consonance with IATF’s (Inter-Agency Task Force) implementing rules and regulations with regard to holding of tournaments.

“It actually depends but hopefully sooner,” said Floro. “With proper safety practices, I think we can resume.”

The NGAP actually recommended the guidelines to the Philippine Sports Commission and the IATF, along with the other member golf clubs, under the “new normal” setup.

But while holding amateur tournaments won’t pose much of a problem, Floro sees a tougher, challenging task in putting up the Philippine Open, which the NGAP has the exclusive rights to organize and stage.

“The Philippine Open would be doubly difficult since it would involve spectators, foreign participation, etc,” he added.

But travel bans expected to last until August or September under the government’s five-phase roadmap to ease COVID-19 restrictions, drawing foreign participants would indeed be next to impossible.

The Philippine Open had actually played to an all-local field from 2000 to 2002 before it returned to the Asian Tour calendar from 2004 to 2008. The 2009 and 2010 editions were again played to an all-Pinoy cast before it returned again to the Asian Tour.

The NGAP, however, linked up with ICTSI and Solaire Resort & Casino to stage the last five editions as part of the local circuit, the last two won by Filipinos Miguel Tabuena and Clyde Mondilla at The Country Club.

But ICTSI has begged of from sponsoring the next Philippine Open, shifting some of its resources to the government’s drive to help curb the spread of COVID-19 virus, including the fast-tracking of the Ninoy Aquiino Stadium quarantine facility and other relief efforts.

There were no Philippine Opens in 2004, 2013 and 2016.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippine girls football player dies at 16
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
The 16-year-old hailing from Baguio was part of the national team that placed fourth in the 2019 ASEAN Football Federation...
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Am Jalen Green projected 2nd pick in 2021 NBA draft
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Green, the top prospect out of high school, was second only to incoming Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham in the site's...
Sports
fbfb
Alyssa Valdez, Kiefer Ravena team up in home dunk videos
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Sports power couple Alyssa Valdez and Kiefer Ravena showed off their connection during quarantine with a mini dunkfest.
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto taps in-demand trainer
By Alder Almo | 1 day ago
Kai Sotto has linked up with NBA’s most sought-after trainer Rob McClanaghan as he prepares for his jump to the pr...
Sports
fbfb
Edu takes different route to NBA
By Olmin Leyba | 3 days ago
AJ Edu, who forms a deadly twin tower combo for Batang Gilas with Kai Sotto, is as determined as his G-League-bound frontline...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
'Never Too Far Down' is the right message during this pandemic
By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
“Never Too Far Down” is more than an inspirational commercial that depicts all the aforementioned athletes facing...
Sports
fbfb
6 hours ago
Kai Sotto trains with ex-NBA sharpshooter Chuck Person
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Serving as the 7'2" cager's shooting coach, Person aims to make Sotto a threat not just inside the paint, but beyond the arc...
Sports
fbfb
6 hours ago
FIBA sets guidelines for basketball restart
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Aimed at national federations charged to decide on eventual competition restarts, FIBA gave key things to consider when planning...
Sports
fbfb
16 hours ago
ABAP helping Marcial find 'best deal'
By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
All is well between Olympic-bound Eumir Marcial and the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines.
Sports
fbfb
16 hours ago
School leagues in jeopardy
By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
Top officials of the UAAP and NCAA are going back to the drawing board to discuss the fates of both leagues amid President...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with