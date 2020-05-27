Fil-Am Jalen Green projected 2nd pick in 2021 NBA draft

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American and NBA G League commit Jalen Green was tipped to be the second overall pick in the 2021 draft class by Sports Illustrated on Tuesday.

Green, the top prospect out of high school, was second only to incoming Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham in the site's projection.

The 6'5" Green, who has Filipino blood on his mother's side, opted to skip college to join the NBA G League's development program — where he will be joined by 7'2" Kai Sotto.

This decision, per Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated, could've hurt his scouting chances.

"It certainly would have been helpful from a scouting perspective to evaluate Green in a college environment," Woo wrote.

But Woo said that Green is still steady as a likely top-five pick.

Meanwhile, Sotto is yet to be named in the top 30 draft projections.

Playing for Atlanta-based club The Skill Factory before his signing with the G League, Sotto remains to be under the radar for most.

But with a one-year development program coming him and Green's way, scouts will certainly take an interest as they spearhead the G League's select team.