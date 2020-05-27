YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
LeBron James stars in Nike's most recent ad campaign.
Nike
'Never Too Far Down' is the right message during this pandemic
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - May 27, 2020 - 12:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — Top sports apparel maker Nike dropped its latest commercial, a one-minute and 30-second long commercial featuring LeBron James, Tiger Woods, Rafael Nadal, Cristiano Ronaldo, Naomi Osaka, Michael Kunyaga, Paul George, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, Elena Delle Donne, Megan Rapinoe, Bebe Vio, Liu Xiang, Kirk Gibson and Serena Williams.

The new commercial is an extension of Nike’s “You Can’t Stop Us” campaign.

“Never Too Far Down” is more than an inspirational commercial that depicts all the aforementioned athletes facing adversity and finishing strong in their respective competitive fields. It also infers to the current pandemic the entire world is facing.

As James put it, “Even if basketball looks different for a while, I’m excited about the possibility of getting back in the game, because I know how inspiring and powerful sports can be. I think the lessons we learn from sport can inspire us all.”

“Right now, we are fighting something much bigger than a win or a championship. But if we learned anything from sports, it’s no matter how far down we may be we are never too far down to come back.”

For over three months, the world has been locked down due to the Covid-19 virus that has infected close to six million people with more than 350,000 deaths (and 2.4 million-plus recoveries.

With Italy announcing opening its borders to select countries, professional baseball in Taiwan going on for the past several weeks, and the NBA leaning toward the resumption of play, the world is moving forward albeit in a different manner.

The NBA is exploring ways to finish the season either through its traditional 16-team format post-season or FIFA World Cup style of play.

While countries and sports associations are moving forward to what has been called “the new normal”, the virus is far from being beaten back. No vaccine has yet been developed. 

Nevertheless, “Never Too Far Down” is inspirational in this most difficult of times. 

BASKETBALL LEBRON JAMES NBA NIKE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippine girls football player dies at 16
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The 16-year-old hailing from Baguio was part of the national team that placed fourth in the 2019 ASEAN Football Federation...
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto taps in-demand trainer
By Alder Almo | 1 day ago
Kai Sotto has linked up with NBA’s most sought-after trainer Rob McClanaghan as he prepares for his jump to the pr...
Sports
fbfb
Edu takes different route to NBA
By Olmin Leyba | 3 days ago
AJ Edu, who forms a deadly twin tower combo for Batang Gilas with Kai Sotto, is as determined as his G-League-bound frontline...
Sports
fbfb
Big City, 5 others brace for sports resumption
By Dante Navarro | 1 day ago
A number of sporting events are set to resume next week if and when the modified enhanced community quarantine in the National...
Sports
fbfb
The backlash on 'The Last Dance'
20 hours ago
'The Last Dance' critics like Kendrick Perkins and Horace should take a long hard look at themselves.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
41 minutes ago
Fil-Am Jalen Green projected 2nd pick in 2021 NBA draft
By Luisa Morales | 41 minutes ago
Green, the top prospect out of high school, was second only to incoming Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham in the site's...
Sports
fbfb
55 minutes ago
'Never Too Far Down' is the right message during this pandemic
By Rick Olivares | 55 minutes ago
“Never Too Far Down” is more than an inspirational commercial that depicts all the aforementioned athletes facing...
Sports
fbfb
13 hours ago
Juico eyes 3 more track bets to Tokyo
By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Athletics officials are hoping to send as many as four Filipino qualifiers to the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, pinning their...
Sports
fbfb
13 hours ago
Top courses ready to resume pro tour
By Dante Navarro | 13 hours ago
The country’s top courses serving as regular stops for the men’s and ladies pro golf circuits see no problem hosting...
Sports
fbfb
5 Pinoys in Miami
By Joaquin M. Henson | May 27, 2020 - 12:00am
WBO bantamweight champion Johnriel Casimero isn’t the only Filipino fighter staying in the US during the pandemic.
13 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with