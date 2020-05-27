Kai Sotto trains with ex-NBA sharpshooter Chuck Person

MANILA, Philippines — NBA G League commit Kai Sotto is continuing to work toward his dream of becoming the first-ever Filipino in the NBA.

Eager to raise his stock and continue to improve on his skills, Sotto has enlisted the help of former NBA sweet shooter Chuck Person.

Serving as the 7'2" cager's shooting coach, Person aims to make Sotto a threat not just inside the paint, but beyond the arc as well.

Person was picked fourth overall in the 1986 draft by the Indiana Pacers and was the NBA's Rookie of the Year in 1987.

He played for a total of five teams before retiring in 2000.

Known as "The Riffleman", Person connected on a total of 1,220 3-pointers in his career, shooting a respectable 36.2% from beyond the arc.

During his stint with the San Antonio Spurs in the 1995-96 season, Person would drill 190 triples for the year, a franchise record that would remain untouched until Danny Green in 2015.

With his height and reach inside the paint, Sotto also becoming a threat beyond the arc will surely be beneficial to his offensive arsenal.

Sotto and Filipino-American Jalen Green are heading into the NBA G League select team and will undergo a one-year developmental program that aims to make them NBA ready.