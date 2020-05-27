Eumir Marcial ABAP helping Marcial find ‘best deal’

MANILA, Philippines — All is well between Olympic-bound Eumir Marcial and the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP).

Marcial, 25, yesterday stressed that his main focus is the Olympics, which was reset from this year to next, and said he will not let anything come between him and ABAP officials, led by president Ricky Vargas, whom he will always hold in high regard.

“I texted Mr. Vargas to say sorry,” said Marcial in Filipino. “I can’t stand hurting or offending our officials and my friends in ABAP.”

Marcial, in fact, said both Vargas and ABAP secretary-general Ed Picson have been helping him find and negotiate for the best contract with people luring him to turn professional.

“I know they want nothing but good things for me. They are even helping me in weighing the offers I’m receiving before I make the decision,” said the enlisted man in the Philippine Air Force.

Picson, for his part, said he had spoken to renowned pro boxing manager Shelly Finkel to help Marcial secure the best contract.

“Mr. Vargas and I spoke with him and our conversation was frank, cordial and enlightening. Of course, we told him that we would also like to hear from other interested parties,” said Picson.

“If we were to stop Marcial from exploring pro boxing opportunities, why would we speak with those interested in him? We just want to ensure that Eumir gets the best deal possible and that it will not conflict with the Olympic goal,” he added.

Boxing is one of the country’s best hopes in winning the elusive Olympic gold medal, and Marcial stands at the forefront of it.