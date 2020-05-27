YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Eumir Marcial
STAR/File
Eumir Marcial ABAP helping Marcial find ‘best deal’
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - May 27, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — All is well between Olympic-bound Eumir Marcial and the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP).

Marcial, 25, yesterday stressed that his main focus is the Olympics, which was reset from this year to next, and said he will not let anything come between him and ABAP officials, led by president Ricky Vargas, whom he will always hold in high regard.

“I texted Mr. Vargas to say sorry,” said Marcial in Filipino. “I can’t stand hurting or offending our officials and my friends in ABAP.”

Marcial, in fact, said both Vargas and ABAP secretary-general Ed Picson have been helping him find and negotiate for the best contract with people luring him to turn professional.

“I know they want nothing but good things for me. They are even helping me in weighing the offers I’m receiving before I make the decision,” said the enlisted man in the Philippine Air Force.

Picson, for his part, said he had spoken to renowned pro boxing manager Shelly Finkel to help Marcial secure the best contract.

“Mr. Vargas and I spoke with him and our conversation was frank, cordial and enlightening. Of course, we told him that we would also like to hear from other interested parties,” said Picson.

“If we were to stop Marcial from exploring pro boxing opportunities, why would we speak with those interested in him? We just want to ensure that Eumir gets the best deal possible and that it will not conflict with the Olympic goal,” he added.

Boxing is one of the country’s best hopes in winning the elusive Olympic gold medal, and Marcial stands at the forefront of it.

EUMIR MARCIAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
The backlash on 'The Last Dance'
7 hours ago
'The Last Dance' critics like Kendrick Perkins and Horace should take a long hard look at themselves.
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto taps in-demand trainer
By Alder Almo | 14 hours ago
Kai Sotto has linked up with NBA’s most sought-after trainer Rob McClanaghan as he prepares for his jump to the pr...
Sports
fbfb
UAAP, NCAA to redraw plans amid Duterte's 'no vaccine, no classes' pronouncement
By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
UAAP and NCAA officials are going back to the drawing board anytime soon to discuss the fates of both leagues amid President...
Sports
fbfb
Edu takes different route to NBA
By Olmin Leyba | 3 days ago
AJ Edu, who forms a deadly twin tower combo for Batang Gilas with Kai Sotto, is as determined as his G-League-bound frontline...
Sports
fbfb
Philippine Olympic body's elections to push through this year
By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said the election set late this year would be...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
School leagues in jeopardy
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Top officials of the UAAP and NCAA are going back to the drawing board to discuss the fates of both leagues amid President...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Bambol: POC may hold elections this year
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said the POC elections may be held in November...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Juico eyes 3 more track bets to Tokyo
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Athletics officials are hoping to send as many as four Filipino qualifiers to the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, pinning their...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Top courses ready to resume pro tour
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
The country’s top courses serving as regular stops for the men’s and ladies pro golf circuits see no problem hosting...
Sports
fbfb
5 Pinoys in Miami
By Joaquin M. Henson | May 27, 2020 - 12:00am
WBO bantamweight champion Johnriel Casimero isn’t the only Filipino fighter staying in the US during the pandemic.
1 hour ago
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with