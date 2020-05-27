School leagues in jeopardy

MANILA, Philippines — Top officials of the UAAP and NCAA are going back to the drawing board to discuss the fates of both leagues amid President Duterte’s pronouncement that he will not allow the opening of classes this year until the COVID-19 vaccine is found.

“We will meet to discuss it,” said Fr. Vic Calvo of Season 96 NCAA host Letran yesterday.

The UAAP and NCAA have felt the impact of the pandemic by cancelling the remainder of the previous season. Now, the possibility of classes being suspended or cancelled this year, along with the sports calendar, looms.

By tradition, the NCAA begins its calendar in July, and the UAAP in September. Any delay in the start of the school year will have a serious effect on the sports calendar.

The Cebu Schools Athletics Foundation (CESAFI), which runs its season from August to December, has already scrapped its 2020 season as early as a few weeks back.

Schools have felt the economic crunch of COVID-19, and have implemented belt-tightening measures with one – Technological Institute of the Philippines – going to the extent of dissolving its athletic program this year.

If the situation doesn’t improve soon, nobody knows what may happen next.

“This will be a big blow for us, not just in sports but also for everyone who’s in the academe,” said Jhennie Caldito-Villar, Letran spokesperson and directress of the office of alumni and public affairs.