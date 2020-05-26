YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
UAAP, NCAA to redraw plans amid Duterte's 'no vaccine, no classes' pronouncement
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - May 26, 2020 - 4:41pm

MANILA, Philippines – UAAP and NCAA officials are going back to the drawing board anytime soon to discuss the fates of both leagues amid President Duterte’s recent statement that he will not allow the opening of classes this year if a COVID-19 vaccine will be found.

“We will meet to discuss it,” said Fr. Vic Calvo, OP. of Season 96 NCAA host Letran Tuesday.

Both the UAAP and the NCAA have already felt the impact of the global health malady by cancelling their seasons and the possibility of classes being cancelled entirely looms as deterrent to pushing through with their leagues this year.

Meanwhile, the Cebu Schools Athletics Foundation (CESAFI), which runs its season from August to December, had already scrapped its 2020 season as early as a few weeks back.

Schools have also felt the economic crunch of COVID-19 as school have implemented belt-tightening measures with one — Technological Institute of the Philippines—  going to the extent of dissolving its athletic program this year.

And if the situation doesn’t improve, there is a strong chance it may get worse.

“This will be a big blow for us, not just in sports but also for everyone who’s in the academe,” said Jhennie Caldito-Villar, Letran spokesperson and directress of the office of alumni and public affairs.

For athletic department heads Mark Molina of Far Eastern University and Em Fernandez of Ateneo, they would need to wait for clear-cut guidelines before they make a move.

“We’ll just to wait for guidelines from the Department of Education and the Commission on Higher Education first,” said Molina.

“I can’t comment as what I understood, no face-to-face classes, no vaccine, not no classes, no vaccine,” said Fernandez.

