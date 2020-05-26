YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino
Philippine Olympic body's elections to push through this year
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - May 26, 2020 - 4:23pm

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said the election set late this year would be held as scheduled even though the International Olympic Committee adopted a flexible approach to election cycles due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Most probably it will push through as mandated in our constitution,” Tolentino on Tuesday told The STAR.

As early as last month, the IOC had let National Olympic Committees to decide whether to follow the four-year term of office or follow the Olympic Games cycle and hold it next year since the quadrennial games was already postponed because of the global health malady.

The IOC, however, clarified that it will grant extensions to the initial term of office on an exceptional basis.

Tolentino, who is also PhilCycling’s head, was elected as the highest sports official in the land after edging athletics chief Philip Ella Juico in special elections almost a year ago.

He took over the remaining term of boxing chief Ricky Vargas, who resigned.

And should Tolentino could be the top bet should he decide to run again.

As per the POC constitution and by-laws, candidates, however, could only announce their POC aspirations in the last week of November.

ABRAHAM TOLENTINO POC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Edu takes different route to NBA
By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
AJ Edu, who forms a deadly twin tower combo for Batang Gilas with Kai Sotto, is as determined as his G-League-bound frontline...
Sports
fbfb
Jr. NBA mentor Cariaso amazed at Kai Sotto's improvement
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Speaking during Episode Six of NBA Philippines' "Republika Huddle", Cariaso recalled Sotto's humble beginnings in the program...
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto compared to Kings' Marvin Bagley III by his TSF coach
By Alder Almo | 3 days ago
When asked who is the NBA player that comes top of his mind upon seeing Sotto’s game, Johnson had an interesting answer:...
Sports
fbfb
Eumir Marcial clears air on reported plans to go pro
By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
There is no rift between Olympic-bound pug Eumir Marcial and the Association Boxing Alliances in the Philippines.
Sports
fbfb
NBA great Ewing out of hospital
6 hours ago
NBA great Patrick Ewing has left hospital and is recovering at home after being diagnosed with COVID-19, his son said.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
16 minutes ago
The backlash on 'The Last Dance'
16 minutes ago
'The Last Dance' critics like Kendrick Perkins and Horace should take a long hard look at themselves.
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
UAAP, NCAA to redraw plans amid Duterte's 'no vaccine, no classes' pronouncement
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
UAAP and NCAA officials are going back to the drawing board anytime soon to discuss the fates of both leagues amid President...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Philippine Olympic body's elections to push through this year
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said the election set late this year would be...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Reloaded Marinerong Pilipino keen on PBA D-League resumption
By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
Souped-up Marinerong Pilipino can’t wait to plunge back into action for its redemption tour should the PBA be given...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Wong, Lim, Rondina to grace 'Women in Sports' online talk
By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
Rising national team stars and Southeast Asian Games medalists Agatha Wong, Jamie Lim and Sisi Rondina take the spotlight...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with