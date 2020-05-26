Philippine Olympic body's elections to push through this year

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said the election set late this year would be held as scheduled even though the International Olympic Committee adopted a flexible approach to election cycles due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Most probably it will push through as mandated in our constitution,” Tolentino on Tuesday told The STAR.

As early as last month, the IOC had let National Olympic Committees to decide whether to follow the four-year term of office or follow the Olympic Games cycle and hold it next year since the quadrennial games was already postponed because of the global health malady.

The IOC, however, clarified that it will grant extensions to the initial term of office on an exceptional basis.

Tolentino, who is also PhilCycling’s head, was elected as the highest sports official in the land after edging athletics chief Philip Ella Juico in special elections almost a year ago.

He took over the remaining term of boxing chief Ricky Vargas, who resigned.

And should Tolentino could be the top bet should he decide to run again.

As per the POC constitution and by-laws, candidates, however, could only announce their POC aspirations in the last week of November.