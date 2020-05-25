YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
The Fuel Masters have donated food packs and medical supplies to a number of affected communities made possible through a portion of their salaries.
PBA Images
Phoenix Fuel Masters contribute to COVID-19 relief efforts
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - May 25, 2020 - 3:35pm

MANILA, Philippines – Action never stops for Phoenix Super LPG as it continues to do its own part in the country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic while the PBA still endures an indefinite hiatus.

Led by team manager Paolo Bugia and players Calvin Abueva, JC Intal, RJ Jazul, Justin Chua, Dave Marcelo and JR Reyes, the Fuel Masters have donated food packs and medical supplies to a number of affected communities made possible through a portion of their salaries.

Food relief packs were distributed to frontliners in Pateros, Pasig, Quezon City and San Juan while Bilibid Hopsital in Muntinlupa and Ospital ng Makati received sacks of rice, PPEs and masks for its medical staff.

Also with the help of team trainer Aldo Panlilio and liaison officer Rudy Ocampo, food was cooked by the Fuel Masters themselves at Abueva’s “Dampa ni The Beast” restaurant in San Juan.

Daily wage employees of Upper Deck gym, who has been Phoenix’s resident training facility, also received aid from the Fuel Masters.

This was a follow-up to Phoenix's initial noble deed last month, donating a part of their April compensation amid the ongoing suspension of PBA season due to the coronavirus since last March.

"The players wanted to be more involved this time rather than just donate money," said Bugia.

