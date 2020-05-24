Kai Sotto fit for modern NBA play style, says Tim Cone

MANILA, Philippines — Multi-titled PBA coach Tim Cone sees Kai Sotto as a player who is built differently from other famous big men like Shaquille O'Neal and Wilt Chamberlain.

But for Cone, it's exactly what Sotto needs to reach his goal of making it as the first-ever full-blooded Filipino in the NBA.

"He's more along the lines of a modern center you know... [not] a Shaq or a Wilt Chamberlain," Cone said in Episode Six of NBA Philippines' "Republika Huddle" on Saturday.

"He's not that type of player, which is exactly what he should be because that's not the way the game is played now," he added.

The Barangay Ginebra mentor said that Sotto's versatile game, which includes inside and perimeter scoring, is what makes him unique and a good fit for today's NBA.

"Big men are evolving, they're starting to step out. So he (Kai) has that ability to roll off ball screens and finish at the rim, but he also has the ability to face up and play along the three-point line," he said.

Sotto is headed to the NBA G League select team where he will undergo intense training and will have the chance to face the other top prospects going into the big leagues.

"I think he's on the right track for the kind of game that we have now... [its] built for his type of body so I think that's really good news for him," Cone said.

Sotto has been in the United States for more than a year now, honing his skills and broadening his basketball arsenal.