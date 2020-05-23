Orchard, Valley ease up restrictions on golfing seniors

MANILA Philippines — The Orchard Golf and Country Club in Cavite and Valley Golf Club in Antipolo have allowed players aged 60-and-above to play but most clubs remain uncommitted to the golfing seniors pending the official guidelines from the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) on areas placed under general community quarantine (GCQ).

In an advisory to its members, the Orchard management opened the course for players aged 60-years-old and above last Friday provide they ensure point-to-point trip only (house/office to golf course and vice versa) and must sign a health waiver or undertaking of the risk involved.

Only members and those who operate or own business in Cavite are allowed to use the facilities of golf clubs in the province.

Valley Golf has allowed not only the seniors but also the juniors to play last Wednesday while Mt. Malarayat GCC in Lipa City, Batangas has also given the green light for the seniors to play except those with comorbidities.

Most clubs, however, have opted to keep the seniors off the fairways, saying they would rather wait for official IATF’s Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) on the issue before allowing them to play.

They include Eagle Ridge in Gen. Trias and Sherwood Hills GCC in Trece Martires, which reopened last Monday and Tuesday, respectively, the Riviera Golf and Country Club in Silang and Sun Valley, also in Antipolo, which resumed operations yesterday, Tagaytay Midlands and Summit Point GCC in Lipa City, Batangas, which reopened Wednesday and Friday, respectively.

In an earlier IATF guideline, only payers aged 21 to 59 were allowed to play, prompting the golfing seniors to protest over age discrimination.

But the Department of Interior and Local Government the other day said that seniors golfers can now play in the premise that they do not pose any health risk.

Meanwhile, golf clubs in Metro Manila, Laguna, Pampanga, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecijia and Angeles City brace for their respective reopening in anticipation of the easing un restrictions beginning June 1, including Wack Wack, Villamor, Philippine Navy, Camp Aguinaldo, Club Intramuros and Veterans in the NCR.

In Visayas and Mindanao, most clubs have also resumed operations but remained off limits for the seniors, including Negros Occidental GCC, Pueblo de Oro in Cagayan de Oro.

Manila Southwoods, on the other hand, will reopen on June 1.