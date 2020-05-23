Philippine Muay Thai body comes to aid of national team members

MANILA, Philippines — Pulling out all the stops to take care of its fighters, the Muay Thai Association of the Philippines (MAP) has launched a number of livelihood projects for national team members in need amidst the still ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Called ‘"MAP-angkabuhayan sa Gitna ng COVID-19", the noble project aims to provide support programs for affected fighters wishing to embark on business ventures while fulfilling their national team responsibilities.

Included in MAP-angkabuhayan projects are Supplemental Allowance Program, Home-based Business Loan, Angat Kapadyak: Cycle for A Living, Digital Earning and Brains and Brawn: Back To School Program.

Supplemental allowance is at P3, 000 a month, home-based business loan could reach P15, 000 while the back-to-school program for young national team members wanting to take online classes offer P15, 000 aid.

Angat Kapadyak caters a bicycle with complete accessories plus P5, 000 capital for those interested to try the food delivery service while laptop and wifi will be provided for members wishing to try online work as the sports industry still endures an indefinite hiatus.

This initiative is on top of MAP’s previous P5, 000 supplemental allowances for all its national team members apart from the incomparable help of its military-athletes serving as frontliners in light of this crisis.

“The management of MAP wants to reassure you that we are here to support you so you can continue achieving your dreams.

Knowing that this pandemic might be with us for a prolonged period, we want you to keep improving your craft but also use this time to build on other skills, interests and competencies that will make you better individuals,” said MAP secretary general Pearl Managuelod.

“We hope that this provides some relief for those who are struggling to make ends meet and those lacking in resources. May we be guided by our values and principles to make the most out of this.”

MAP delivered an impressive 3-4-2 medal harvest last year that helped the country reclaim the overall championship in the 30th Southeast Asian Games after 14 long years.