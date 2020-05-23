UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
The Nieto brothers are among the basketball stars slated to host Nike community workouts next week
FILE/UAAP
Nieto bros, Bobby Ray Parks to host home workouts with Nike
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 23, 2020 - 1:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — As most Filipinos remain at home during the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), Nike is continuing to host home workouts.

Eager to keep their patrons active despite being confined in their homes, the athletic brand is churning out another set of community workouts with their top athletes.

Among those slated to host the workouts next week are Bobby Ray Parks Jr., Mike and Matt Nieto and Matthew Wright.

The basketball stars are set to put up the live workouts on their Instagram on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, respectively.

Since the start of quarantine, Nike has been hosting a number of community workouts to keep people active and healthy at home.

Apart from the workouts, other exercise regimens can be found on the Nike Training Club app, which is available for free both on iOS and Android.

BASKETBALL NIKE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-Utah coach Jerry Sloan dies at 78
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Sloan, who led the Jazz to the NBA Finals in 1997 and 1998, reportedly died due to complications from Parkinson's disease...
Sports
fbfb
Ex-Knicks star Ewing says he has coronavirus
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Ewing tweeted the news on his official Twitter account, along with a statement from Georgetown University where he coaches...
Sports
fbfb
Final words on ‘The Last Dance’
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Now, let me get this straight. I enjoyed the documentary. But as I have mentioned multiple times, the missed story —...
Sports
fbfb
TNC to join ONE Esports SEA Dota 2 tournament
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
In collaboration with IO Esports, ONE Esports is set to launch a Dota 2 SEA League to compete for a $100,000 prize pool.
Sports
fbfb
LeBron James shows Manila love with new 'Agimat' shoe
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The new colorway features an all-red look with gold accents, contrasting the blue motif for the first three Agimat shoes...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
32 minutes ago
Philippine Muay Thai body comes to aid of national team members
By John Bryan Ulanday | 32 minutes ago
Called ‘"MAP-angkabuhayan sa Gitna ng COVID-19", the noble project aims to provide support programs for affected fighters...
Sports
fbfb
5 hours ago
Kai Sotto compared to Kings' Marvin Bagley III by his TSF coach
By Alder Almo | 5 hours ago
When asked who is the NBA player that comes top of his mind upon seeing Sotto’s game, Johnson had an interesting answer:...
Sports
fbfb
15 hours ago
Severino in near miss; Antonio triumphs
By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
FIDE Master Sander Severino drew with Grandmaster Martin Tazbir of Poland in the fifth and final round to finish tied for...
Sports
fbfb
15 hours ago
Brickman hopes to join PBA draft
By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
Fil-Am guard Jason Brickman has a legitimate Philippine passport but unless he’s able to secure a Bureau of Immigration...
Sports
fbfb
15 hours ago
Deeper into ‘The Last Dance’
By Bill Velasco | 15 hours ago
The documentary series “The Last Dance” was a powerful trip down memory lane for basketball fans of all pers...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with