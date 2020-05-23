Nieto bros, Bobby Ray Parks to host home workouts with Nike

MANILA, Philippines — As most Filipinos remain at home during the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), Nike is continuing to host home workouts.

Eager to keep their patrons active despite being confined in their homes, the athletic brand is churning out another set of community workouts with their top athletes.

Among those slated to host the workouts next week are Bobby Ray Parks Jr., Mike and Matt Nieto and Matthew Wright.

LOOK: Bobby Ray Parks Jr., Nieto brothers, Matthew Wright to host community workouts with Nike next week!



Workouts will be made available via IG live of the athletes based on the schedule | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/xir1qvEkev — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) May 23, 2020

The basketball stars are set to put up the live workouts on their Instagram on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, respectively.

Since the start of quarantine, Nike has been hosting a number of community workouts to keep people active and healthy at home.

Apart from the workouts, other exercise regimens can be found on the Nike Training Club app, which is available for free both on iOS and Android.