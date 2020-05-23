UAAP
TNC faces VG gaming in a do-or-die game during the ONE Esport Dota 2 World Pro Invitational on Dec. 20, 2019 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.
Gia Tu / Sport5 VN
TNC to join ONE Esports SEA Dota 2 tournament
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 23, 2020 - 1:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — Famed esports squad TNC Predator is set to represent the Philippines in an upcoming regional Dota 2 tournament.

In collaboration with IO Esports, ONE Esports is set to launch a Dota 2 SEA League to compete for a $100,000 prize pool.

The tournament is set to bring together 10 teams from across Southeast Asia, including TNC Predator.

Among those who have also confirmed their participation in the tournament are Team Adroit, Boom Esports, Fnatic, Geek Fam, Reality Rift and T1.

The Dota 2 tourney will kick off with qualifiers on June 4 then will move on to a round-robin format tournament on June 18.

A playoff will then be played from July 15-19 to determine the champion.

TNC Predator can win as much as $40,000 if they claim the top prize.

