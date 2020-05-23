Ex-Utah coach Jerry Sloan dies at 78

MANILA, Philippines — Former Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan died on Friday (Saturday, Manila time). He was 78.

Sloan, who led the Jazz to the NBA Finals in 1997 and 1998, reportedly died due to complications from Parkinson's disease and lewy body dementia.

Sloan spent 23 years as head coach of the Jazz from 1988 to as recent as 2011, making him the longest tenured coach in any major sports league.

Prior to his lengthy career with the Jazz, Sloan was an integral part of the Chicago Bulls organization.

Sloan was traded to the Bulls after only one year in the NBA with the Baltimore Bullets where he played for the next 10 years of his career.

With the Bulls, he became a two-time NBA All-Star and four-time NBA All-Defensive First Team member.

He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame as a coach in 2006.