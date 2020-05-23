Ex-Knicks star Ewing says he has coronavirus

MANILA, Philippines — Former New York Knicks star Patrick Ewing announced that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Ewing tweeted the news on his official Twitter account, along with a statement from Georgetown University where he coaches the men's basketball team.

I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/a2fMuhIZyG — Patrick Ewing (@CoachEwing33) May 22, 2020

"I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly," Ewing wrote.

Per Georgetown's statement, Ewing is under care and isolated at a local hospital. He is also reportedly the only member of the university's men's basketball program that tested positive for the virus.

Ewing, 57, was best known for his time with the Knicks. He played 15 seasons with the New York squad before playing one season each with the Seattle SuperSonics and the Orlando Magic.

He was an 11-time NBA All-Star and was named rookie of the year in 1986.