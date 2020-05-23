UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
In this file photo Head coach Patrick Ewing of the Georgetown Hoyas directs players in the first half against the St. John's Red Storm during the first round of the Big East Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden on March 11, 2020 in New York City.
SARAH STIER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP
Ex-Knicks star Ewing says he has coronavirus
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 23, 2020 - 9:34am

MANILA, Philippines — Former New York Knicks star Patrick Ewing announced that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Ewing tweeted the news on his official Twitter account, along with a statement from Georgetown University where he coaches the men's basketball team.

"I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly," Ewing wrote.

Per Georgetown's statement, Ewing is under care and isolated at a local hospital. He is also reportedly the only member of the university's men's basketball program that tested positive for the virus.

Ewing, 57, was best known for his time with the Knicks. He played 15 seasons with the New York squad before playing one season each with the Seattle SuperSonics and the Orlando Magic.

He was an 11-time NBA All-Star and was named rookie of the year in 1986.

BASKETBALL COVID-19 NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-Knicks star Ewing says he has coronavirus
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Ewing tweeted the news on his official Twitter account, along with a statement from Georgetown University where he coaches...
Sports
fbfb
LeBron James shows Manila love with new 'Agimat' shoe
By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
The new colorway features an all-red look with gold accents, contrasting the blue motif for the first three Agimat shoes...
Sports
fbfb
'The Last Dance' producer recalls days in PBA
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Andy Thompson, executive producer of storied docuseries on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, served as an import for the...
Sports
fbfb
Kobe Bryant items fetch premium prices
23 hours ago
A Hollywood moment for NBA legend Kobe Bryant proved a big draw in a Beverly Hills auction of sport memorabilia, his handprints...
Sports
fbfb
Memphis' Morant insists he deserves to be named NBA Rookie of the Year
By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
Speaking on Bleacher Report's "Take it There with Taylor Rooks", Morant said it shouldn't even be a close race for the a...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
36 minutes ago
Kai Sotto compared to Kings' Marvin Bagley III by his TSF coach
By Alder Almo | 36 minutes ago
When asked who is the NBA player that comes top of his mind upon seeing Sotto’s game, Johnson had an interesting answer:...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Ex-Utah coach Jerry Sloan dies at 78
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Sloan, who led the Jazz to the NBA Finals in 1997 and 1998, reportedly died due to complications from Parkinson's disease...
Sports
fbfb
10 hours ago
Severino in near miss; Antonio triumphs
By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
FIDE Master Sander Severino drew with Grandmaster Martin Tazbir of Poland in the fifth and final round to finish tied for...
Sports
fbfb
10 hours ago
Brickman hopes to join PBA draft
By Joaquin Henson | 10 hours ago
Fil-Am guard Jason Brickman has a legitimate Philippine passport but unless he’s able to secure a Bureau of Immigration...
Sports
fbfb
10 hours ago
Deeper into ‘The Last Dance’
By Bill Velasco | 10 hours ago
The documentary series “The Last Dance” was a powerful trip down memory lane for basketball fans of all pers...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with