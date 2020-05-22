UAAP
National team head coach Stefan Stojacic (second from right) with 3x3 players (L-R) Alvin Pasaol, Mo Tautuaa, Josh Munzon and CJ Perez
Released
Gilas 3x3 squad puts training on hold amid FIBA Olympic qualifier resecheduling
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - May 22, 2020 - 4:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Plans and preparations of the Gilas Pillipinas 3x3 team for the postponed FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament will be on hold until the resumption of sports activities after the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the health situation still uncertain as of now, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) bared it as the best move following the world basketball governing body’s decision to delay the 3x3 OQT to 2021.

“The pandemic leaves us no choice like in all sporting events. Even the Olympics has been deferred and same with the PBA,” SBP chief Al Panlilio told The STAR.

“We will just have to restart preparations when we can all go back to practice. We will have to re-assess things closer to that time.”

From just suspending the 3x3 OQT last March, FIBA the other day moved it for good to next year in line with the-Tokyo Olympics, where the booming halfcourt play will be baptized as a medal event.

FIBA’s decision created a number of questions for the local federation as to what kind of preparations and possible changes – if needed and allowed – would they apply with the qualifiers still an entire year away.

Panlilio said there’s no rush as things will fall into their proper places once sports-related events have been given green light to resume depending on the situation of the still unresolved coronavirus crisis.

“It’s a one year gap. I am not sure (if FIBA rules may allow changes) but I think they will be pragmatic in approach and allow it if necessary,” he added.

Rest assured though, Panlilio said that the quartet of CJ Perez and Mo Tautuaa from PBA with Joshua Munzon and Alvin Pasaol from Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 League remains committed for the national team to remain intact and in-shape all year long before the OQT.

As for the team rankings, the Philippines will remain the world no. 20 team entering the OQT next year as FIBA decided to freeze all 3x3 rankings movements due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gilas 3x3 squad was bracketed with Slovenia, France, Qatar and Dominican Republic in Group C of the qualifiers supposed to fire off last March 18-22 in Bengaluru, India.

