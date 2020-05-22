Senior golfers allowed to play, but on one condition

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Interior and Local Government on Friday announced that senior golfers will now be allowed to play “provided they do not pose any health risk” but golf clubs remained firm not to let them play without the official guidelines from the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force).

In a TV interview, DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said senior golfers must fill-up a waiver stating their health condition and that they are aware of the risks.

“We will allow the senior golfers to play. I don’t think those with health concerns, including those under the weather, would play golf,” said Año.

But all golf clubs said they would rather wait for the official IATF’s Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) on the issue before allowing the 60-and-above players to play.

Año said the IATF is finalizing the guidelines for the resumption of golf operations in areas that have shifted to general community quarantine (GCQ).

A number of golf courses actually reopened as early as last week, including in Cavite and Batangas, but for 21 to 59 years old bracket and only residents of the said provinces plus those who operate or own business in the areas, leaving the jungolfers and seniors players out of the group.

The golfing elders subsequently protested over age discrimination.

The IATF has earlier explained that it has limited the age class of those who can play to protect the senior players since they belong to the vulnerable segment, especially those with high-risk health conditions, as part of the government’s effort to help curb the spread of the virus.

Año stressed that health and safety protocols must be enforced in all golf courses, particularly the non-use of locker rooms.

“Players gather in locker rooms, so that should not be allowed,” he said.

Año’s concern, however, has been addressed by the golf clubs under the “new normal” set-up in the sport, including a one-player, one-cart rule except for family members, mandatory wearing of masks and gloves for both players and caddies and adherence to good personal and respiratory hygiene as well as physical distancing of at least one-meter radius at all times.

Use of locker rooms is not allowed with players urged to bring their own towel, sanitizer or alcohol and tumbler.

Credit card use for payments for green fees and others are preferred but no sit-down services and use of restaurants or tee houses.

Meanwhile, the Riviera Golf and Country Club in Silang, resumes operations starting today (Saturday), joining the other courses in Cavite which reopened last week, including Orchard in Dasmariñas and Eagle Ridge in Gen. Trias.

Only one course (Couples), however, will be reopened with 37 flights set to play per day. Riviera, which hosted the Philippine Open three times, has also assured that safety measures, from mandatory thermal scanning, hand sanitation, social distancing and wearing of face masks, will be strictly observed for the protection of members, employees and guests.

The Royale Ace driving range in QC will also be opened starting Sunday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.