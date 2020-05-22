Memphis' Morant insists he deserves to be named NBA Rookie of the Year

MANILA, Philippines — Memphis Grizzlies rookie sensation Ja Morant believes he should be rookie of the year over No. 1 pick Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Speaking on Bleacher Report's "Take it There with Taylor Rooks", Morant said it shouldn't even be a close race for the award.

“I deserve it.” @JaMorant says he’s ROY over Zion ????



He also names MJ as the GOAT, says who he wouldn’t want to be quarantined with and updates his dream starting 5 in a new interview with @TaylorRooks pic.twitter.com/HCYLc5HHUA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 21, 2020

"Nah, I feel like I've done enough. I deserve it," Morant said.

"I feel like my play this year proved all that. Had a great season so far. This corona stopped that short a little bit," he added.

Morant has been averaging 17.6 points, 6.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds after playing 59 games this season.

His impressive first-year performance has helped Memphis cling on to the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference when play was suspended last March due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Williamson, for his part, only played 19 games this season after a torn meniscus delayed his pro debut until January this year.

The former Duke star averaged 23.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game every time he suited up for the Pelicans.

Williamson and Morant were selected first and second overall in the 2019 NBA draft.

Is Morant's consistent play this season enough to propel him past Williamson?