LeBron James shows Manila love with new 'Agimat' shoe

MANILA, Philippines — Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James confirmed a new Agimat shoe wearing the pair on his Instagram on Wednesday (Thursday in Manila).

The new colorway features an all-red look with gold accents, contrasting the blue motif for the first three Agimat shoes.

"MAJOR S/O MANILA!!!!"



LeBron James showed some love for the Philippines as he flexed the new Titan x Nike LeBron 17 Low "Agimat" on his Instagram.???? (???? @KingJames/IG) pic.twitter.com/kVEbNMmKMN — One Sports (@OneSportsPHL) May 21, 2020

"Major S/O Manila!!!! #Titan," James wrote on his Instagram story while wearing the LeBron 17 Low Agimat.

Its the fourth signature from the three-time NBA champion to feature the "Agimat" colorway and its the second one under a partnership with Titan.

The sneaker was recently leaked and with James wearing the shoe himself made it official.

Previous LeBrons featuring the Agimat colorway are the LeBron 14, Soldier 12 and the LeBron 16 low.