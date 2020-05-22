UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Severino finishes 2nd in FIDE's online chess tiff for PWDs
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - May 22, 2020 - 1:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — FIDE Master Sander Severino drew with Grandmaster Martin Tazbir of Poland in the fifth and final round to finish tied for first and eventually second after tiebreaks in the First FIDE Online Cup for People with Disabilities Friday.

Severino and the top-seeded Tazbir ended up both undefeated with 4.5 points on four wins and a draw but the latter took the crown after the second tiebreaker was applied by the smallest of margin, 10.5-10.

It was an impressive performance for the 34-year-old Silay, Negros Occidental native nonetheless as he won against other titled players like International Master Yuri Meshkov of Russia, FM Vit Valenta of the Czech Republic and Woman IM Natasha Morales Santos.

“My dream is to become world champion and I consider this part of my journey,” said Severino, a multiple gold-medal winner in the Asian and ASEAN Para Games.

Severino, who pocketed 400 euros or P22,000 for his feat, said he is preparing for the IPCA World Championship in Israel and the first World Chess Olympiad for the differently able, which were all reset to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I train and compete online everyday to prepare for those tournaments,” said Severino.

CHESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Volleyball star Bagunas tests negative for coronavirus
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Bagunas, who came home from Japan after playing for pro team Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler, was quarantined and tested for the...
Sports
fbfb
Hero or heel?
By Joaquin M. Henson | May 22, 2020 - 12:00am
Jerry Krause has gone down in NBA history as the villain who destroyed the Chicago Bulls dynasty when he declared coach Phil Jackson wouldn’t be signed to a new contract before the 1997-98 season even began,...
Sports
fbfb
Kobe Bryant items fetch premium prices
2 hours ago
A Hollywood moment for NBA legend Kobe Bryant proved a big draw in a Beverly Hills auction of sport memorabilia, his handprints...
Sports
fbfb
PBA greats Caidic, Guidaben thankful for rare chance to play under Grand Slam coaches
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
To be a champion is difficult. But to be coached by some of Philippine basketball’s best minds is in many ways a great...
Sports
fbfb
Ateneo cagers Tio, Padrigao look to gain inspiration from 'The Last Dance'
By Rick Olivares | 21 hours ago
We spoke to veteran Ateneo Blue Eagle point guard Tyler Tio and Blue Eaglets playmaker Forthsky Padrigao on what they thought...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
13 minutes ago
LeBron James shows Manila love with new 'Agimat' shoe
By Luisa Morales | 13 minutes ago
The new colorway features an all-red look with gold accents, contrasting the blue motif for the first three Agimat shoes...
Sports
fbfb
4 hours ago
'The Last Dance' producer recalls days in PBA
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Andy Thompson, executive producer of storied docuseries on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, served as an import for the...
Sports
fbfb
13 hours ago
Caidic to Gilas: Give attention to shooting
By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Legendary gunner Allan Caidic said the Gilas Pilipinas cadet program for 2023 is a step in the right direction but batted...
Sports
fbfb
13 hours ago
3x3 Olympic qualifier moved to 2021
By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
The International Basketball Federation has officially moved its 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament to 2021.
Sports
fbfb
13 hours ago
Forest Hills, Southwoods rapid tests: Negative
By Dante Navarro | 13 hours ago
In line with the government’s health and safety protocols, Forest Hills Golf and Country Club has wrapped up its rapid...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with