Bryan Bagunas during the 30th Southeast Asian Games
Released
Volleyball star Bagunas tests negative for coronavirus
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 22, 2020 - 8:49am

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine men's volleyball team star Bryan Bagunas has reportedly tested negative for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Dyan Castillejo broke the news on Twitter Friday morning, two days after Bagunas aired out his concerns over a lengthy stay at a hotel while waiting for the result.

Bagunas, who came home from Japan after playing for pro team Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler, was quarantined and tested for the virus.

The former National University hitter tweeted on Wednesday that results were taking longer than expected, resulting in more expenses on their part.

"Yung sabi na 3-4 days na yung result ng swab test at pwede na kami makauwe. Kaso mag 7 days na wala pa din update (They said that it would take 3-4 days for the result of the swab test and we could go home, but it's been seven days and there is still no update)," Bagunas' tweet read.

"Ang masama pa dun ang sinasabe lang nila na available hotel na accredited nila pinaka mababa na is 3k per night (What's worse is the only available accredited hotel charges at least 3k per night)," he added.

Bagunas even reportedly had to order all his food at the hotel, not being allowed to get take out from other establishments.

With the negative result, Bagunas is now free to go home to his family here in the Philippines.

